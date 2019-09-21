Preseason Profiles | Furkan Korkmaz

After Furkan Korkmaz spent much of the 2018-19 season sidelined with injury, the Istanbul native has high hopes for his third NBA season.

“I think next year is going to be the most important year of my career,” Korkmaz said at the close of last season, adding that he’d spend the summer trying “to get better in every part of the game” in preparation for 2019-20.

What to Watch For

In his third NBA season, Korkmaz has the chance to offer shooting and an experienced body in the 76ers’ system off the bench.



that's the time. @FurkanKorkmaz | #HereTheyCome

Like a handful of his NBA peers, Korkmaz was featured on one of the game’s biggest stages over the offseason at the FIBA World Cup.

Going up against high-level competition, he rose to the occasion to provide consistent, quality contributions to the Turkish national team.

Korkmaz averaged 11.8 points in 26.6 minutes per game, shooting 45% from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc throughout the tournament.

Against the United States and Czech Republic, Korkmaz notched two consecutive 16-point performances. He hit three 3-pointers in both contests.



Good way to start! Keep it up #BizBirlikteyiz

In 2018-19, Korkmaz appeared in 48 contests, averaging 14.2 minutes and 5.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

Demonstrating progress when healthy in his second NBA season, Korkmaz shone in an 18-point, seven-rebound performance in a win over Detroit on Dec. 10. Joel Embiid was the only Sixer to out-score Korkmaz in the matchup.

Two days later, Korkmaz recorded another 18-point performance, along with a season-high six assists, against Brooklyn on Dec. 12.



.@FurkanKorkmaz tallies a career-high 18 points and grabs 7 boards in the win vs. Detroit! #HereTheyCome

Off the Court

Along with inking a new deal with the 76ers, Korkmaz spent time at home in Turkey this summer prior to his World Cup appearance.

