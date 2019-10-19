Preseason Profile | Joel Embiid

In three years of play, Joel Embiid is already a two-time All-Star, a two-time All-NBA selection, and a two-time All-Defensive team selection.

What’s next?

The big man has his eyes on some even bigger goals.

What to Watch For

Embiid hasn’t been shy about his expectations for the 76ers this season.

“[The goal is] winning a championship, obviously. Championship and more. We have that opportunity,” Embiid said.

“My whole mindset is focused on winning.”

As for how Embiid fits into that ultimate goal, his resume speaks for itself. His numbers speak just as loudly too.

After steadily increasing his output each year, he averaged 27.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game last season.



. Joel Embiid. That’s it. That’s the tweet. 2018/19 @JoelEmbiid Mixtape pic.twitter.com/L1GjR3nnCB — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 30, 2019

In preseason play, Embiid has averaged a team-high 18.3 points per game, shooting 53.8% from the field in 20.4 minutes per game.

He averaged 8.3 free throw attempts per outing, of which he made 7.3 foul shots per game -- a massive 16.9 free throws made per 100 possessions.

A season ago, Embiid’s 11.1 defensive boards per game was a league-high. His 13.6 rebounds per game represented the second highest total in the Association, and his scoring average (27.5 ppg) was the fourth-best in the league.

The biggest change for Embiid’s this season will be his frontcourt partner.

After a host of exciting battles with Al Horford, the two have embraced their newfound partnership.

“I’m excited for what he can bring, obviously we had some great battles, and it was fun,” Embiid said “Now we’re on the same team. I look up to him.”

Horford admires Embiid too.

“It’s exciting. This is my 13th year in the league and it’s really something special to be able to play alongside a guy like Joel, it’s really a dream come true for me,” Horford said. “I believe he is the best big man in the league right now.”

A potentially frightening duo for the rest of the league, to say the least.

Off the Court

Embiid spent his offseason worldwide, meeting his international fans and taking time to mentor young players around the globe.



. @JoelEmbiid takes Beijing @UAbasketball | #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/R4mSRhxYSL — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 28, 2019



.@JoelEmbiid: International Ambassador of the Hoops#HereTheyCome x #BWBAfrica pic.twitter.com/3iJ8LxxC6g — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 31, 2019

