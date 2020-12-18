Preseason Closes in Indianapolis

The 76ers will play their second and final preseason game Friday, and their first road competition as a group, visiting the Pacers in Indiana.

The squad will look to expand on its strong showing in the preseason opener, beating the Boston Celtics 108-99 Tuesday at The Center.

After Thursday’s practice, the group expressed its hopefulness for the potential of what’s to come, while acknowledging that the work has just begun:

“We have a lot of work to do, and I want to see us improve in this next game,” Doc Rivers said.

Friday’s matchup represents an opportunity for the new-look Sixers to build on their foundation.

“[I want to see the] same stuff, just hopefully doing it better,” Rivers said.

The journey west also marks the team’s first road trip since the Orlando bubble.

“I’m so excited to be on the road again,” Furkan Korkmaz said. “At least we’re going to travel a little bit. I know there are some limitations, but it’s good to be back on the road.”

Korkmaz agrees with his head coach - while game one brought plenty of good, there’s even more room to grow:

“I can’t say we played perfect, but overall, we looked good, we looked in shape. Overall, it was really good for the first game.”

Rivers says he’ll use the remaining preseason outing to continue studying his roster and developing the rotation.

What he’ll be looking for?

“Shooting is really important. Defense is important. There are a lot of little things.”

Leading the bench unit in the post is Dwight Howard, who’s already developing strong chemistry with Shake Milton:

“I think the pick and roll with me and [Shake] will be deadly,” Howard said, commending Milton for his desire to improve.

“[Shake’s] been really eager to listen, and learn,” Howard said.

Opponent Outlook:

To open their preseason, the Pacers dropped a pair of matchups visiting the Cleveland Cavaliers.

All-Star Domantas Sabonis led Indiana in each of its first two games in scoring and rebounding, finishing with 16 points and 13 boards Saturday, and 18 points and nine rebounds Monday.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic