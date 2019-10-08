Team Set to Begin Preseason Slate

It’s about that time.

With media day, training camp, and a successful scrimmage in the rearview mirror, basketball is back in South Philadelphia.

The 76ers will open their five-game preseason schedule Tuesday at The (newly renovated) Center.

Much like the arena and its massive state-of-the-art scoreboard, the Sixers themselves have a new look.

One of that team’s freshest faces is excited to play in front of the home crowd for the first time in red, white, and blue.

“They’re rowdy, man. They’re passionate,” Josh Richardson said Monday following practice. “This city is very behind their sports teams. I’m just glad that I can be on their side, instead of coming in trying to block it out.”

Following the Sixers’ Blue x White scrimmage Saturday in Wilmington, Tuesday presents another another opportunity.

Ben Simmons says the team's goals are simple.

“Build chemistry, get a feel for each other out there, get through our sets, and just try and build. We’re going to build each day, that’s why we’re here working.”

Work that begins to intensify, with the preseason now upon us.