Pre-Draft Workout Recap | 6.5.19

After Carsen Edwards averaged 24.3 points in his junior season, it’s safe to say the former Purdue Boilermaker has made his presence known in the 2019 draft class.

During a visit to the 76ers Training Complex Wednesday, he left an impression on the Sixers’ front office — both with his shooting, and intangibles.

“He’s got a big heart,” said Sixers Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Marc Eversley. “He plays hard, he competes, and he can really, really shoot the ball. I think that’s going to be his pathway into the league.”

Edwards tested the waters in the 2018 draft, but ultimately decided to return to Purdue.

In what turned out to be a breakout year, Edwards averaged 3.8 3-pointers per game. He set a Big Ten record for threes in a season (135), and earned All-Big Ten and Second Team All-American honors.

Eversley said Edwards’ decision to go back to school for a third season was a great choice, one that allowed him to grow and prepare for this draft cycle.

While that growth is evident, Edwards says he’s just getting started.

“[My junior season helped] a lot,” Edwards said following Wednesday’s workout. “Being able to put up the numbers that I had during the tournament -- but at the same time -- my approach on it is to move on and continue to try to prove myself.

Here’s more of what the other five prospects in attendance said post-workout:

From growing up in Jackson, NJ, to playing four seasons as a Delaware Blue Hen, Eric Carter was making somewhat of a homecoming with his visit to Camden. He talked about the significance of the opportunity:

“It’s exciting to be around the hometown area, and be comfortable in this setting for the first time. It’s a good experience. I don’t really care who’s on the floor. No matter if you play against the number one pick or a kid in the schoolyard, you’ve got to be able to score the ball and prove that you can play basketball, so it doesn’t really matter to me.”

Quinndary Weatherspoon finished his four-season run at Mississippi State on a high note, averaging 18.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in his senior campaign. After a strong showing at the NBA Combine, Weatherspoon reflected on his workout with the Sixers:

“I thought it went great. I got out and competed with some great guys, and I think everybody showed off their talent to the GM and coaches. I’ve been getting a lot of great feedback... I’m just trying to keep pushing it and try to see where it goes on June 20.”

After spending his freshman season at Kentucky, Charles Matthews shone in his pair of seasons as a Michigan Wolverine. Following his workout in Camden, he shared his thoughts on the Sixers:

“I like the culture that this team has built. They’ve got that toughness to them it seems. I just like the way that the organization, the direction they’re headed in… I think I’m a very versatile player, two-way player, I get the job done on both ends. I take pride in locking my opponent up, and scoring on my opponent as well, and I love to win. I think my resume at Michigan shows I’m a winner.”

CJ Massinburg earned MAC Player of the Year honors after his standout senior season at Buffalo. He averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 boards, and 3.0 assists. Massinburg also gave props to the Sixers 2018-19 squad:

“I really like this Sixers squad, and I feel like I can help. This experience as a whole has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience, something I’ll remember for the rest of my life. I’ve just been enjoying it.”

Jonathan Kasibabu, the 2018-19 MAAC Defensive Player of the Year, shot 55.4% from the floor in his senior season. He played four seasons for Fairfield after attending the Westtown School in West Chester, PA. Kasibabu said his top priority -- whether in NCAA play or three-on-three at a pre-draft workout -- is helping his team:

“My game is collective and defensive. I can do both ways, scoring and defending. If my team looks good, then I look good. For me, winning is more important than individual. I always say that I don’t have to be the best player out there, but I always have to be the one working the hardest. I always got to protect my team, always trying to contribute as much as I possibly can in order for us to win, because at the end of the day, that’s the most important.”

Pre-draft workouts will continue Thursday.