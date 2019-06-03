Pre-Draft Workout Recap | 6.3.19
Monday’s pre-draft workout at the 76ers Training Complex held a little extra meaning for one family.
Earlier this spring, while Tobias Harris was making his first playoff run with the Sixers, his younger brother Terry Harris was finishing his senior year at North Carolina A&T.
On Monday, the younger Harris got some run at the elder Harris’ stomping grounds. Terry was one of the six draft hopefuls the Sixers invited to Camden.
“It’s cool being here," he said. "I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I feel like the workout went really great."
The idea of making it to the next level, and doing it with his big brother, made Terry smile from ear to ear.
“We haven’t played together since when I was in eighth grade. If that could ever happen again, it’d be a blessing.”
Terry credited Tobias for influencing his game, and said his big brother called him Monday morning to offer wisdom and support.
“He tells me a lot of great things about the Sixers," said Terry. "He obviously wanted me to play my best here today. He gave me a call before, and just told me to go hard, give it all, and show them what I can do.”
Here’s more of what was said following Monday’s workout:
Terence Davis, who wears no. 3 largely because of childhood favorite Allen Iverson, nearly pursued NCAA and professional football over basketball. Now on the verge of reaching his NBA Draft dreams, Davis reflected on the difficult decision that brought him where he is today:
“It was kind of tough, because I got a lot of backlash when I did decide on basketball, because Mississippi is a football state. It’s football country down there.”
After a quieter freshman season at Ole Miss, the Southaven, Mississippi native said he wondered if he made the right choice:
“I put my head down, and went to work, and came out one of the most improved players in the country my sophomore year. After that, I knew I made the right decision. Stay the course. There’s going to be ups and downs in life. You’ve just got to keep faith.”
Luguentz Dort visited the Sixers following a breakout freshman year at Arizona State, which was highlighted by Pac-12 Rookie of the Year honors. Dort said he believes he could both help the Sixers and benefit from the organization's successful development program.
“The way they play, they play really fast. They play halfcourt, they move the ball really well, so I feel like I could fit pretty well too. I feel like I’m going to learn a lot in my rookie year. Just go out there, try to compete with them, and just learn.”
Zach Hankins began his NCAA career at Ferris State, then played a graduate transfer season at Xavier. The 6-foot-11 Michigan native said he'll bring whatever a team needs to the table:
“[I am] somebody that does anything to win. If I’ve got to do a bunch of different moves in the post, or if I’ve got to set a bunch of screens, go up for the hard rebounds, get blocks, my game is more the extra stuff. I’m not a volume scorer, but I score when I need to. I rebound when I need to. I set great screens when I need to, and get my teammates open. Little things.”
Garrison Mathews, a sharp-shooting graduate of Lipscomb, said one Sixer has had a particularly strong influence on his own game:
“I see myself fitting as a floor spacer. Obviously JJ Redick, he’s a bigtime shooter, he’s one of the best. It’s cool to watch how he comes off screens, and he’s just constantly moving. It’s something that I want to be as I get into the pro level, to be able to move like he does, and be able to get space like he does. He always has a defender on his hip, and the way he gets his space, and the way he spreads out the floor, it’s great to watch.”
The Sixers’ draft workouts will continue with four more groups of prospects visiting later this week.