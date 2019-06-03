Pre-Draft Workout Recap | 6.3.19

Monday’s pre-draft workout at the 76ers Training Complex held a little extra meaning for one family.

Earlier this spring, while Tobias Harris was making his first playoff run with the Sixers, his younger brother Terry Harris was finishing his senior year at North Carolina A&T.

On Monday, the younger Harris got some run at the elder Harris’ stomping grounds. Terry was one of the six draft hopefuls the Sixers invited to Camden.

“It’s cool being here," he said. "I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I feel like the workout went really great."

The idea of making it to the next level, and doing it with his big brother, made Terry smile from ear to ear.

“We haven’t played together since when I was in eighth grade. If that could ever happen again, it’d be a blessing.”

Terry credited Tobias for influencing his game, and said his big brother called him Monday morning to offer wisdom and support.

“He tells me a lot of great things about the Sixers," said Terry. "He obviously wanted me to play my best here today. He gave me a call before, and just told me to go hard, give it all, and show them what I can do.”







View this post on Instagram

Thank you @sixers for the opportunity! A post shared by TCash (@terryharris15) on Jun 3, 2019 at 11:14am PDT

Here’s more of what was said following Monday’s workout:

Terence Davis, who wears no. 3 largely because of childhood favorite Allen Iverson, nearly pursued NCAA and professional football over basketball. Now on the verge of reaching his NBA Draft dreams, Davis reflected on the difficult decision that brought him where he is today:

“It was kind of tough, because I got a lot of backlash when I did decide on basketball, because Mississippi is a football state. It’s football country down there.”

After a quieter freshman season at Ole Miss, the Southaven, Mississippi native said he wondered if he made the right choice:

“I put my head down, and went to work, and came out one of the most improved players in the country my sophomore year. After that, I knew I made the right decision. Stay the course. There’s going to be ups and downs in life. You’ve just got to keep faith.”

Luguentz Dort visited the Sixers following a breakout freshman year at Arizona State, which was highlighted by Pac-12 Rookie of the Year honors. Dort said he believes he could both help the Sixers and benefit from the organization's successful development program.