Pre-Draft Workout Recap | 6.13.19

As draft night inches closer and closer, the 76ers hosted six new prospects at the Training Complex for Thursday’s pre-draft workout.

Here’s some of what was said following the practice:

Ahmed Hill

Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech standout Ahmed Hill considers his former head coach Buzz Williams and Jimmy Butler, who played for Williams at Marquette, two of his greatest inspirations. On the heels of the Hokies’ Sweet Sixteen berth, Hill said that his 2018-19 season - particularly ACC play - prepared him well for the next level.

“It prepares you mentally I think. In the ACC, you’ve got to bring it every night, and at this level you’ve got to bring it every night as well. This is the NBA -- a lot of quick turnarounds. In the ACC, it’s not as quick turnarounds, but the competition level is high. It’s a mini version of the NBA, not as good, but still a lot of talent.”

Marcquise Reed

Clemson

Clemson’s Marcquise Reed prides himself on being both a scorer and a “defensive pest.” He said he’s drawing on his past to get ready for his future:

“A few games my senior year, I had a few 30 point games, and junior year, when we went to the Sweet Sixteen and played Kansas, moments like those definitely have prepared me for opportunities like this. I think that experience playing in college for four years, that leadership role and mentality, just going through all the wars, prepares you for the NBA.”

Jon Davis

UNC Charlotte

Jon Davis said that spending four years at UNC Charlotte gave him a better understanding of the game, and a mental edge over his competitors. He said that consistency is the key to keeping his body and mind healthy during the pre-draft process:

“Trying to get as much sleep as I can, with the flying and the changing time zones frequently. You’ve got to really maintain how much you sleep and eat. That’s probably the biggest adjustment for me. The on the court stuff is the on the court stuff, but if you take care of your body off the court, then the on-the-court stuff will translate.”

Shamorie Ponds

St. John’s

Two-time AP All-American Honorable Mention recipient Shamorie Ponds, one of St. John’s all-time scorers, said his junior season on the Red Storm was essential to demonstrating his other skills:

“I feel definitely my decision to come back -- because I tested the waters my sophomore year -- I feel like just being more consistent, showing that I’m a great passer, and an underrated defender — that was the main key for me. I wanted to showcase that I don’t turn the ball over, and I can pass.”

Dewan Hernandez

Miami

Dewan Hernandez has kept track of the Sixers since long before his visit, and said Joel Embiid has had particular influence on his face-up game. Hernandez said that in this pre-draft process, his on-court and off-court qualities have made him an intriguing prospect:

“I’m a team player. I’m the big that every coach wants. I’m going to guard the ball, rebound, make open shots, I’m going to finish at the rim, and I’m just gonna have fun while I’m out there. I just bring happiness around people. When you’re bonding great off the court, it’s bound to bond great off the court.”

Luka ŠamaniĆ

KK Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia)

Luka ŠamaniĆ has spent the last three seasons on the European circuit, with experience playing for FC Barcelona’s junior team, KK Olimpija Ljubljana, and Croatia’s U-18 national team. Following Thursday's workout, he discussed the impact he believes he can make on the NBA stage:

“I just think I could spread the floor. I just think I could be a threat - the 3-point line, I can rebound, I can pass the ball, just spread the floor for the guards. [I like to play] fast paced, free playing, shoot the ball, play defense, fast break.”

Pre-draft workouts continue Friday at the Complex.