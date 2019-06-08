Pre-Draft Workout Preview | 6.8.19

Saturday’s pre-draft workout at the 76ers Training Complex marks the fifth time in six days that the Sixers will welcome six prospects to the facility.

Get to know the group a bit better:

Phil Booth

Villanova

Phil Booth’s senior season at Villanova was his best — he averaged career highs across the board with 18.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. The 6-foot-3 Baltimore native also shot 43.4% from the field and 36.7% from deep. Booth appeared in Villanova’s 2016 and 2018 national championship title-winning games, scoring a team-high 20 points en route to the 2016 championship.

Louis King

Oregon

Louis King started 28 of his 31 games as a freshman, averaging 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. He was named to the Pac-12 all-freshman team, and received all-Pac 12 honorable mention. The Secaucus, NJ native will return to his home state Saturday in Camden.

V.J. King

Louisville

V.J. King, an Akron, Ohio native, visits the Sixers after his junior season as a Louisville Cardinal. He started all 32 of his appearances as a sophomore, averaging 8.6 points per game. Prior to Louisville, King was a McDonald’s All-American in 2016.

Eric Paschall

Villanova

Eric Paschall played his freshman season at Fordham before transferring to Villanova for three successful seasons, a stint highlighted by the 2018 National Championship. He scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds in the contest. Returning for his senior season in 2018-19, Paschall averaged career-highs in points (16.5 ppg) and rebounds (6.1 rpg).

Justin Robinson

Virginia Tech

Justin Robinson improved his output as a scorer in each of his four seasons at Virginia Tech, ultimately averaging 13.5 points, 3.2 boards, and 5.0 assists as a senior. He posted 14 points, grabbed three rebounds, and shared five assists in the Hokies’ 2019 Sweet Sixteen appearance. Prior to the tournament, Robinson also earned an ACC Player of the Week nod in January 2019.

Grant Williams

Tennessee

In his three seasons at Tennessee, Grant Williams increased his scoring, rebounds, assists, and steals each year. During his senior campaign, Williams averaged 18.8 points per game, while converting 56.4% of his field goals. He was named to the Wooden Award All-American and Consensus All-American Teams for the 2019 season.