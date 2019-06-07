Pre-Draft Workout Preview | 6.7.19

Friday morning will mark the 76ers' third straight day of prospect workouts.

Here are some notes on the scheduled participants;

Bryce Brown

Auburn

Bryce Brown was a central figure to Auburn's ascent the past two seasons, which were highlighted by the program's first NCAA Tournament berths in 15 years, and the team's first-ever Final Four appearance. He started every game he played as a junior and senior, averaging 15.9 points per game in both campaigns. Brown connected on a career-high 141 3-pointers last season (2nd in the nation), while shooting 41.0 percent from behind the arc.

Christ Koumadje

Florida State

The first thing that's hard to ignore about Christ Koumadje? His size, of course. He's listed at 7-foot-4, 268 pounds on Florida State's official website. Over the course of his four years in Tallahassee, Koumadje reportedly put on 50 pounds, and capped his career by averaging personal highs of 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds as a senior. He also registered a career-best 52 blocked shots. Koumadje is originally from Senegal, and played with Ben Simmons at Montverde Academy.

Adam Mokoka

KK Mega Basket

Hailing from Paris, Adam Mokoka spent the past three seasons playing professionally in Europe. He was a member of KK Mega Bemax of the Adriatic League last year, and posted career-highs of 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 28.4 minutes per game. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound Mokoka put his name into the draft in 2018, but ultimately withdrew. He's 20 years old, and received the 2018 French LNB Pro A Rising Star Award.

Zach Norvell, Jr.

Gonzaga

The top perimeter shooter by volume last season in the West Coast Conference, Zach Norvell Jr. connected on 97 triples in his sophomore campaign at Gonzaga. He also shot 37.0% from deep, good for second-best in the WCC. Between his two years with the Bulldogs, each of which netted 30 wins, Norvell Jr. combined to average 13.8 and 4.1 rebounds per game. His father is a former player at New Mexico State, and coaches high school hoops in Chicago.

Josh Sharma

Stanford

Assuming a featured role in Stanford's rotation for the first time in his career, Josh Sharma delivered a strong senior season. He racked up 10.2 points and 7.1 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per game. His splits spiked dramatically across the board compared to previous years. A highly-efficient 7-footer, Sharma paced the Pac-12 in 2-point efficiency, converting 68.0% of his attempts.

Justin Simon

St. John's

A season after leading the Big East in steals and defensive rating, Simon in 2019 became just the third player in St. John's history to claim conference Defensive Player of the Year honors. He spent two campaigns with the Red Storm, averaging 11.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game after transferring from Arizona. The Temecula, CA native was a top-rated point guard coming out of high school, and won a national prep title with the New Hampshire-based Brewster Academy.