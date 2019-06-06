Pre-Draft Workout Preview | 6.6.19

A busy week rolls on for the 76ers personnel department, which will welcome another group of prospects to the Training Complex for a pre-draft workout scheduled for Thursday, June 6th.

Here's a snapshot of the six players slated to attend:

Dylan Windler

Belmont

Looking for a college veteran with the potential to space the floor? Dylan Windler seems to fit that profile, and then some. The 22-year old only got better during his four years at Belmont, capping his career by scoring 21.3 points per game (3rd-Ohio Valley Conference) and nailing a league-best 100 threes. Windler also ranked first in the conference with a 42.9 3-point shooting percentage, 65.1 effective field goal percentage, and 68.1 true shooting percentage. The Indianapolis, IN native made an impact defensively as well, posting the OVC's fifth-best defensive rating (94.7).

Jaylen Hoard

Wake Forest

Jaylen Hoard only spent one season at Wake Forest, but it was productive. He accounted for 13.1 points and 7.6 rebounds (9th-ACC) per game, while starting 30 of the Demon Deacons' 31 contests. Born in France to parents who both boast professional basketball experience, Hoard came to the U.S. three years ago and continued his hoops pursuits at Wesleyan Christian Academy. He's a member of the French national team.

Shizz Alston Jr.

Temple

A second-generation Temple standout, Shizz Alston Jr. delivered a strong senior season on North Broad Street. He topped the American Athletic Conference and Big 5 in scoring, with an average of 19.7 points per game, and rewrote the Owls' record books by hitting a 3-pointer in 44 straight games. His 90.8 free throw percentage last year also set a school mark. Alston Jr. was a full-time starter each of the past three seasons. He attended the Haverford School in suburban Philadelphia, was named the 2015 Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year, and participated in both the 2019 Reese's College All-Star Game and Portsmouth Invitational. His father, Levan, played for the Cherry and White from 1994 to 1996.

Josh Perkins

Gonzaga

Gonzaga has had a lot of success in recent years, and Josh Perkins was a fixture during the ride. A starter each of the past four seasons, the 23-year old helped guide the Bulldogs to three straight 30-win campaigns, a pair of no. 1 rankings, and an appearance in the 2017 national championship game. Perkins averaged 10.2 points per game for his career (43.8 fg% / 251 3fgm / 38.6 3fg%), and was forced to miss all but five games as a true freshman due to a fractured jaw injury.

Harry Froling

Adelaide 36ers

After spending a season at Southern Methodist, then Marquette, Harry Froling returned to his native Australia to play for the Adelaide 36ers of the National Basketball League. He tallied 8.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game en route to winning NBL Rookie of the Year honors.

Donta Hall

Alabama

Donta Hall was a steady contributor at Alabama, playing in 135 games (starting 85 of them) over the course of his four years in Tuscaloosa. He was twice selected to the All-SEC Defense Team - in 2018 and 2019. As a senior, Hall led the SEC in rebounding (8.8 rpg), and finished second in true shooting percentage (64.7). He proved to be a proficient shot blocker, with his 228 swats ranking sixth on Alabama's all-time list. Hall excelled at the rim on the offensive end, too, cranking out 191 career dunks.