Pre-Draft Workout Preview | 6.5.19

The 76ers will begin a series of four straight pre-draft workouts Wednesday, when six more prospects visit the Training Complex.

Here’s a bit more information on the group:

Eric Carter

University of Delaware

Eric Carter started all 32 of his games as a senior at the University of Delaware, averaging 15.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game en route to making the All-CAA Second Team. The Jackson, New Jersey native won’t be too far from home when he visits the Sixers, and his connections to the organization don’t end with geography. He grew up playing with Delaware Blue Coat and former Notre Dame star Matt Farrell.

Carsen Edwards

Purdue University

Carsen Edwards visits the Sixers after a standout junior season at Purdue, where he led the Big 10 in scoring with 24.3 points per game. He earned All-America Second Team honors, after winning the Jerry West Award (for the nation’s top shooting guard) as a sophomore. Edwards played AAU ball for the Houston Hoops, which boasts former first round picks Justise Winslow and De’Aaron Fox as alumni.

Jonathan Kasibabu

Fairfield University

Jonathan Kasibabu, the 2018-19 MAAC Defensive Player of the year, averaged 10.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in his senior season at Fairfield. He improved in scoring and assists in each of his four years in college. Prior to Fairfield, the 6-foot-8 Kasibabu attended the Westtown School, where fellow 2019 draft class member Cam Reddish and 2018 sixth overall pick Mo Bamba were also students.

CJ Massinburg

Buffalo

CJ Massinburg averaged career highs in scoring (18.2 ppg) and assists (3.0 apg) in his senior season at Buffalo. He also posted a triple-double and five double-doubles. The Dallas, TX native earned MAC Player of the Year honors for the 2018-19 season, following the team’s 31-4 record and its second consecutive NCAA tournament berth. Massinburg scored 43 points in a game against West Virginia on Nov. 9.

Charles Matthews

University of Michigan

After playing his freshman season at Kentucky, Charles Matthews transferred to Michigan, where he played his 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. Matthews averaged minimums of 12.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in both his seasons in Ann Arbor, and earned All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2019.

Quinndary Weatherspoon

Mississippi State University

Quinndary Weatherspoon averaged over 15.0 points per game for his four-year Mississippi State career. As a senior, he posted a career-high 18.5 points per game. The Canton, Mississippi native was a 2018-19 Jerry West Award Top 10 finalist, and was named to the All-SEC First Team. Weatherspoon finished his NCAA career with 704 field goals, the fourth highest total of all-time at Mississippi State.