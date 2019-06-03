Pre-Draft Workout Preview | 6.3.19

The 76ers will host six prospects Monday at the Training Complex in Camden for the first of five pre-draft workouts scheduled for this week.

Here’s a look at the invitees:

Terence Davis

University of Mississippi

Coming off four seasons at Ole Miss, Terence Davis brings veteran consistency to the draftee pool. He averaged a career-high 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.6 steals as a senior, and was selected to the All-SEC Second Team. At the Portsmouth Invitational in April, Davis earned All-Tournament honors. That strong showing led to an invitation to the G League Elite camp, where he impressed once again -- ultimately securing a coveted spot at the NBA Combine.

Luguentz Dort

Arizona State University

Luguentz Dort had a statement freshman season as a Sun Devil, averaging 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game en route to earning Pac-12 Rookie of the Year. He was also named to the All-Pac-12 Defensive Team and All-Pac-12 Freshman Team. Prior to Arizona State, the Montreal native attended Athlete Institute Prep in Ontario, an institution that boasts NBA alumni Jamal Murray and Thon Maker.

Zach Hankins

Xavier University

Zach Hankins visits the Sixers following his fifth-year graduate transfer season at Xavier. He blocked 54 shots last year, a total second only to David West on the Xavier all-time list. The Charlevoix, Michigan native led the Musketeers with 20.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in the Big East Tournament. During his four years at Ferris State, the 6-foot-11 Hankins was named GLIAC Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018.

Terry Harris

North Carolina A&T State University

To the Sixers, Tobias Harris was an integral part of the team and major key to its 2019 playoff run, but for Terry Harris, Tobias plays the priceless role of a big brother. Now, it's Terry who's ready to carve out his own pro path. Terry Harris wrapped up his collegiate career at North Carolina A&T, where he averaged 8.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He also spent time at Houston Baptist and Eastern Michigan.

Garrison Mathews

Lipscomb University

After a breakout sophomore season, Garrison Mathews, a four-year player at Lipscomb, never looked back, averaging at least 20.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game over his last three seasons. Named Atlantic Sun Player of the Year in 2019, the Franklin, TN native scored a season-high 44 points against North Carolina State University in the NIT.

Naz Reid

Louisiana State University

Naz Reid started 32 of LSU's 34 games as a freshman, averaging 13.6 points while leading his team with 7.2 rebounds. His visit to the Sixers’ facility in Camden marks a return to his home state, as Reid grew up in Asbury Park, NJ. He attended Roselle Catholic High School, which produced NBA players Isaiah Briscoe and Malachi Richardson.