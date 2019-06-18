Pre-Draft Workout Preview | 6.18.19

The NBA Draft countdown clock is ticking closer to zero, with dreams set to come true in just a few short days.

Before closing the book on the pre-draft process, the Sixers will host another workout in Camden Tuesday.

Here's the scoop on the group:

Armoni Brooks

Houston

Armoni Brooks visits the Sixers following a standout junior season as a Cougar, averaging 13.4 points and 6.3 rebounds. The Round Rock, TX native became just the sixth player in U of H history to score more than 100 3-pointers in a single season. Brooks also became just the fifth Cougar to tally 200-plus 3-pointers in his college career.

Joe Cremo

Villanova

Joe Cremo spent three seasons at Albany before transferring to Villanova for his senior campaign. As a starter at Albany his sophomore and junior seasons, he averaged 16.8 points per game. Then, as a reserve at Villanova, the Scotia, NY native averaged 4.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

Charlie Brown, Jr.

Saint Joseph’s

Charlie Brown visits the Sixers from not so far away -- the Philadelphia native attended St. Thomas More in high school, and played his college ball with Saint Joseph’s. In his redshirt sophomore season in 2018-19, Brown was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Conference Second team. Brown averaged 19.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 2018-19.

Kyle Guy

Virginia

You may remember Kyle Guy from his Virginia Cavalier squad’s 2019 championship run, as Guy posted 24 points in his team’s win over Texas Tech in the championship game. Guy improved in each of his three seasons at Virginia, averaging 15.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in his junior campaign. Following his championship heroics, Guy was named to the NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team, and was also named to the All-ACC First Team, and earned ACC Tournament MVP honors.

James Palmer, Jr.

Nebraska

James Palmer, Jr. spent two seasons at Miami prior to transferring to Nebraska for his junior and senior seasons. In his impressive senior season, he averaged 19.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 35 minutes per game. Palmer was named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team, and following his college career, was named to the Portsmouth Invitational’s All-Tournament Team.

Yovel Zoosman

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Yovel Zoosman played for Maccabi Tel Aviv’s junior team in 2015-16, but made his Maccabi Tel Aviv debut later that season. In 2018-19, he averaged 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.0 steals in 20.3 minutes per game. Zoosman, a Kefar Sava, Israel native, has also represented Israel in international play, including the 2018 FIBA U20 Euro Championship.