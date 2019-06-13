Pre-Draft Workout Preview | 6.13.19

With the NBA Draft exactly one week away, the 76ers will host pre-draft workout no. 10 Thursday at the Training Complex.

Get to know the prospects:

Jon Davis

UNC Charlotte

Upon the conclusion of Jon Davis’ four-year career at UNC Charlotte, he’d become a household name among 49ers' fans. He averaged 21.7 points per game in the 2018-19 season, and his 2,113 career points are third in UNC Charlotte history. The 6-foot-2 Davis dished out 100 assists in each of his four seasons, and was named to the All-Conference USA Second Team following his senior year.

Dewan Hernandez

Miami

Dewan Hernandez was the only Miami Hurricane to start all 32 games of his sophomore season. He ranked 14th overall in the ACC in rebounding (6.6 rpg), while also averaging 11.4 points per game. The U’s roots are deep in Hernandez’s family, as his cousin, Duke Johnson, played football for the Hurricanes.

Ahmed Hill

Virginia Tech

Ahmed Hill also visits the Sixers from the ACC. As a senior, he averaged career highs in points (13.1), rebounds (3.9), and free throw percentage (81.2%). Hill contributed 15 points (secod-highest on the team) and six rebounds in the Hokies’ Sweet Sixteen matchup with Duke. After a strong freshman season in 2014-15, he bounced back from off-season knee surgery that cost him all of 2015-16 to play three more years.

Shamorie Ponds

St. John’s

Shamorie Ponds leaves St. John’s as one of the school’s all-time greats. Averaging 19.5 points per game throughout his NCAA career, he earned All-BIG EAST and Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American honors in both his sophomore and junior seasons. Ponds’ 1,870 career points is the fifth highest scoring total in St. John’s history, a milestone Ponds achieved in just three years.

Marcquise Reed

Clemson

Marcquise Reed leaves Clemson as the school’s 12th-highest scorer of all-time. He averaged 19.4 points per game in his senior season, earning All-ACC Third Team honors. The 6-foot-3 Reed was also honored by the conference after his junior season, when he made Second Team. He played his freshman year at Robert Morris before transferring to Clemson and finishing his NCAA eligibility. .

Luka ŠamaniĆ

KK Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia)

Nineteen-year-old Luka ŠamaniĆ has no shortage of international experience. The Zagreb native represented Croatia at the FIBA U-18 Euro Championship in 2018, after playing two seasons for FC Barcelona’s junior team from 2016-2018. The 6-foot-10 ŠamaniĆ played the 2018-19 season for KK Olimpija Ljubljana, averaging 8.0 points and 4.8 rebounds.