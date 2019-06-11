Pre-Draft Workout Preview | 6.11.19

Pre-draft season continues at the 76ers Training Complex Tuesday, as six new prospects visit the Sixers in Camden.

Here are the details on the group:

Jarrell Brantley

College of Charleston

Jarrell Brantley spent four years at College of Charleston, improving his output as a scorer each year. Averaging 19.4 points per game as a senior, he was named to the All-CAA first team. The 6-foot-7 Columbia, SC native started in each of his team’s 33 games. Brantley left College of Charleston with quite the legacy in tow - he's the third all-time leading scorer, and fourth all-time leading rebounder in school history.

Ignas Brazdeikis

University of Michigan

Ignas Brazdeikis, an Oakville, Ontario native, visits the Sixers on the heels of a successful freshman campaign as a Michigan Wolverine. He led the team in scoring, averaging 14.8 points per game, and was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, while also earning All-Big Ten second team honors. Brazdeikis was born in Kaunas, Lithuania, and played internationally for Team Canada at the 2019 Nike Hoop Summit and the U17 FIBA World Championships.

Caleb Martin

University of Nevada

Caleb Martin played two seasons for North Carolina State University before transferring to the University of Nevada to complete his NCAA eligibility. Martin saw jumps in minutes and scoring at Nevada, ultimately averaging 19.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. Don’t be surprised if you’re seeing double - Caleb’s twin brother Cody played alongside Caleb at both NC State and Nevada, and is also traveling the pre-draft circuit.

Jeremiah Martin

University of Memphis

Jeremiah Martin, a Memphis, TN native, represented his hometown for four seasons at the University of Memphis. He led his squad in points, assists, and steals in both his junior and senior seasons. His final go-round, he was unanimously selected to the American Athletic Conference First Team after leading the conference with an average of 19.7 points per game.

Jaylen Nowell

University of Washington

Jaylen Nowell spent two memorable seasons at Washington, starting 32 of 34 games as a freshman and starting all 36 of his games as a sophomore. Nowell averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in his sophomore season, shooting 50.2% from the field and 44.0% from long range. Basketball has deep roots in the Nowell family, as Jaylen’s father, Mike, played pro ball in the Continental Basketball Association.

Marcel Ponitka

Arka Gdynia (Poland)

Marcel Ponitka averaged 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 20.2 minutes per game in his 2019-19 season with Arka Gdynina. The 6-foot-5 21-year old, a native of Poland, has played with Arka Gdynia for the past three seasons, after spending two with Basket Zielona Gora (Poland) in 2013-14 and 2015-16.