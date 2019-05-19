Pre-Draft Workout Preview | 5.20.19

The 76ers on Monday will host their second pre-draft workout of 2019, as six prospects are set to visit the 76ers Training Complex.

Tookie Brown, Ky Bowman, Zylan Cheatham, Terance Mann, Marial Shayok, and Max Strus are all scheduled to attend. Fresh off last week’s combine, members of the Sixers’ front office will use the opportunity to get to know the players through a combination of drills, scrimmages and interviews.

Here is additional information about each workout invitee:

Ky Bowman

Boston College

A multi-talented athlete, Ky Bowman originally committed to play football at North Carolina, before deciding to pursue basketball at Boston College. The 6-foot-1 21-year old was named to the All-ACC Freshman team in 2016-2017. Bowman improved steadily during his three seasons at Boston College, averaging a career high 19.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in 2018-2019. His year was highlighted by a 44-point, 10-board double-double over Hartford on New Year’s Eve.

Tookie Brown

Georgia Southern University

A 5-foot-11 guard from Madison, GA, Tookie Brown received first-team All-Sun Belt honors each of the last three seasons. He tested the waters in the 2018 draft before returning for his senior season. Brown averaged at least 17 points per game in all four of his college seasons, while posting career-highs in assists (4.7 apg) and rebounds (4.2 rpg) in his senior campaign.

Zylan Cheatham

Arizona State University

Zylan Cheatham spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at San Diego State before transferring to Arizona State for his junior campaign. In his first active season as a Sun Devil, Cheatham started in all 34 of his team’s games, averaging a career-highs in points (12.1 ppg), rebounds (10.3 rpg), and assists (3.2 apg), and earning First-Team Pac-12 honors. He topped the conference in boards. Though the 6-foot-8 Cheatham didn’t attempt many 3-pointers, he still converted 44% of his attempts, while shooting 53.4% from the field overall.

Terance Mann

Florida State University

Terance Mann received 2018 and 2019 All-ACC Honorable Mention honors in his junior and senior seasons. He increased his production on the offensive and defensive glass in each of his four seasons at Florida State, averaging 6.5 rebounds per game last year. He also manufactured 11.41 points per game. The 6-foot-7 Mann shot at least 50% from the field throughout his NCAA career. He attended high school at the Tilton School in New Hampshire, a program that boasts NBA alumni including Nerlens Noel and Georges Niang.

Marial Shayok

Iowa State University

Marial Shayok, an Ottawa, Ontario native, played his first three NCAA seasons at the University of Virginia, before transferring to Iowa State. In his senior year, the 6-foot-6 Shayok earned AP All-American Honorable Mention and All-Big 12 First Team honors. He led his team in scoring (18.7 ppg) at Iowa State. After playing at the G League Elite camp in Chicago, Shayok was invited to participate in the 2019 NBA Combine.

Max Strus

DePaul University

Max Strus began his college career in Division II, spending two seasons at Lewis University. After transferring to DePaul for his junior year, Strus started every game he played. He averaged 20.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in his senior campaign, scoring 43 points against St. John’s on April 3. The 6-foot-6 guard’s 81 3-pointers in 2018-2019 season ranks second all-time for a single season at DePaul.

Check back later for post-workout updates.