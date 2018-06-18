Pre-Draft Workout | 6.18.18

With the draft just days away, the 76ers aren’t wasting any opportunities to get their eyes on more prospects.

Monday, the club will bring in its fifth six-man workout group, consisting primarily of players who are either projected to be second-round selections, or undrafted free agents.

By now, the Sixers have taken care of most of their pre-draft preparations.

“It’s just tying up the loose ends, getting Coach [Brett Brown] a little more familiar with the thinking - who we like and why,” said Vince Rozman, the team’s Senior Director of Basketball Operations.

When it comes to second-round picks, Rozman and the Sixers realize that they probably won’t find an elite shot-maker at that stage of the draft. It’s more about identifying who could possibly complement the Sixers’ talented core.

“Guys who can fill a role,” Rozman said. “You need to be able to defend, make a shot.”

Below, check out Ryan O’Neil’s profiles of the players due to report to the Sixers’ training complex Monday.

Allonzo Trier (Arizona)

17-18 Season Stats

33 G | 34.1 MPG | 18.1 PPG (50.0%) | 70 3FGM (38.0%) | 86.5% FT | 3.0 RPG | 3.2 APG

• Was named first-team all-conference as a junior, when he averaged 18.1 points per game. Was also an honorable mention All-American.

• Ranks 27th all-time in career scoring at U of A after only three seasons.

• Was considered a top recruit from the class of 2015. Participated in both the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic.

Angel Delgado (Seton Hall)

17-18 Season Stats

34 G | 30.9 MPG | 13.6 PPG (50.5%) | 0 3FGM (0/2) | 61.2% FT | 11.8 RPG | 2.8 APG

• Averaged a double-double in both his junior and senior seasons. As a senior, was the winner of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award as college basketball’s top center. Also was named an honorable-mention All-American as a junior and senior.

• Led the nation in rebounding as a junior, with 13.1 per game.

Dakota Mathias (Purdue)

17-18 Season Stats

37 G | 31.3 MPG | 12 PPG (47.2%) | 96 3FGM (46.6%) | 82.5% FT | 4.1 RPG | 3.9 APG

• Hit 96 three-pointers his senior year, and left Purdue at the top of the school’s all-time list for made threes.

• Was a two-time all-B1G 10 all-defense selection.

Kelan Martin (Butler)

17-18 Season Stats

35 G | 35.7 MPG | 21.2 PPG (44.7%) | 95 3FGM (36.4%) | 84.4% FT | 6.3 RPG | 2.0 APG

• Was a unanimous all Big East first-team selection and was named an honorable mention All-American as a senior after he averaged 21.2 points per game and led the Bulldogs to 21 wins and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

• Graduates from Butler as the school’s second all-time leading scorer.

Nana Foulland (Bucknell)

17-18 Season Stats

35 G | 28.6 MPG | 15.2 PPG (58.7%) | 0 3FGM (0/2) | 55.7 % FT | 7.0 RPG | 1.3 APG

• A four year starter and two year captain at Bucknell, was the Patriot League Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in 2017-18.

• Grew up in Reading, PA, and played his AAU ball in Philadelphia with Team Final.

Yuta Watanabe (George Washington)

17-18 Season Stats

33 G | 36.6 MPG |16.3 PPG (43.7%) | 56 3FGM (36.4%) | 80.7% FT | 6.1 RPG | 1.6 APG

• Blocked 147 shots over the course of his career, and was recognized as the 2017-18 Atlantic-10 Defensive Player of the Year.

• Was only the fourth Japanese-born athlete to play Division 1 college basketball.