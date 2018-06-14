Pre-Draft Workout | 6.15.18

The week began with the 76ers working out some of the top projected wing talent available in this year's draft, and that's how it will end, too.

On Friday, the club will host six more players at their training complex in Camden, NJ, with Kevin Knox expected to be one of the participants.

A co-recipient of SEC Freshman of the Year honors, Knox has been forecasted by draft experts as a likely lottery pick. He won't turn 19 until August.

Also scheduled to attend Friday's session is Cincinnati product Jacob Evans, a potential second-rounder.

For more info on Knox, Evans, and the other four players invited to Friday's workout, check out the brief profiles below:

Kevin Knox

17-18 Season (Kentucky):

37 G | 32.4 MPG | 15.6 PPG (44.5%) | 57 3FGM (34.1%) | 77.4% FT | 5.4 RPG | 1.4 APG

Jordan Barnett

17-18 Season Stats (Missouri):

32 G | 34.1 MPG | 13.7 PPG (44.9%) | 82 3FGM (41.4%) | 89.0% FT | 5.9 RPG | 1.1 APG

• Began career at University of Texas before transferring to the University of Missouri in the middle of his sophomore season. After sitting out the required year, he led the Tigers in scoring with 12.2 points per game.

• As a senior, was second on the team in scoring and rebounding.

Jacob Evans

17-18 Season (Cincinnati):

36 G | 30.8 MPG | 13.0 PPG (42.7%) | 60 3FGM (37.0%) | 75.4 % FT | 4.7 RPG | 3.1 APG

• Starting every single game in both his sophomore and junior years, led the Bearcats in scoring this season with 13.0 points per game.

• Arrived at the University of Cincinnati by way of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he was a consensus top-100 recruit in the Class of 2015.

Wenyen Gabriel

17-18 Season (Kentucky):

37 G | 23.1 MPG | 6.8 PPG (44.2%) | 42 3FGM (39.6%) | 62.5% FT | 5.4 RPG | 0.8 APG

• Went 7 for 7 from behind the 3-point line in an SEC Tournament game against the University of Alabama, which helped him earn a spot on the All-Tournament team.

• Led the team in blocks, with 40, and was tied for second on the team in rebounds per game.

Tra Holder

17-18 Season (Arizona State):

32 G | 35.1 MPG | 18.2 PPG (40.7%) | 69 3FGM (36.95) | 83.7% FT | 4.2 RPG | 3.4 APG

• Was a member of the Pac-12 all-conference team, and led Arizona State to the NCAA Tournament as a senior. Team was ranked as high as no. 3 in the country after a 12-0 start.

• Paced Sun Devils in points per game and was second in assists per game in his senior season.

E.C. Matthews

17-18 Season (Rhode Island):

28 G | 28.7 MPG | 13.6 PPG (42.9%) | 43 3FGM (32.1%) | 72.6% FT | 4.1 RPG | 0.9 APG

• A smooth lefty from Detroit, MI, finished his career fourth all-time in scoring at the University of Rhode Island. Led the team in scoring during his junior season.

• Contributed 16 points in the Rams’ first-round victory over the University of Oklahoma in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Sixers.com's Ryan O'Neil contributed to this report.