Pre-Draft Workout | 6.13.18

Another day, another round of pre-draft workouts.

On Wednesday, the 76ers will bring in a six-man prospect group for the third time this week.

Whereas Monday's and Tuesday's workouts included several players who might be available for the Sixers at either of their two first-round slots (nos. 10 and 26), Wednesday's session will underscore the diligence the club is in the midst of doing in preperation for its four second-round picks (nos. 38, 39, 56, and 60), plus its summer league and G League rosters.

Here's the rundown of who's expected to be in Camden on Wednesday:

Stephen Brown