Pre-Draft Workout | 6.13.18
Another day, another round of pre-draft workouts.
On Wednesday, the 76ers will bring in a six-man prospect group for the third time this week.
Whereas Monday's and Tuesday's workouts included several players who might be available for the Sixers at either of their two first-round slots (nos. 10 and 26), Wednesday's session will underscore the diligence the club is in the midst of doing in preperation for its four second-round picks (nos. 38, 39, 56, and 60), plus its summer league and G League rosters.
Here's the rundown of who's expected to be in Camden on Wednesday:
Stephen Brown
17-18 Season Stats (Bucknell)
35 G | 30.3 MPG | 15. 1 PPG (48.2%) | 64 3FGM (37.4%) | 83.5% FT | 3.3 RPG | 4.3 APG
Bruce Brown, Jr.
17-18 Season Stats (Miami)
19 G | 33.7 MPG | 11.4 PPG (41.5%) | 16 3FGM (26.7%) | 62.9% FT | 7.1 RPG | 4 APG
Jevon Carter
17- 18 Season Stats (West Virginia)
37 G | 35.5 MPG | 17.3 PPG (42.2%) | 77 3FGM (39.3%) | 85.8% FT | 4.6 RPG | 6.6 APG | 3.02 SPG
Bryant Crawford
17-18 Season Stats (Wake Forest)
31 G | 31.8 MPG | 16.9 PPG (41.3%) | 57 3FGM (35.8%) | 86.8% FT | 2.9 RPG | 4.9 APG
Duncan Robinson
17-18 Season Stats (Michigan)
41 G | 25.8 MPG | 9.2 PPG (44.0%) | 78 3FGM (38.4%) | 89.1% FT | 2.4 RPG | 1.1 APG
Maverick Rowan
17-18 Season Stats (Lakeland Magic)
37 G | 13.3 MPG | 5.3 PPG (37.9%) | 39 3FGM (35.1%) | 72.7% FT | 1.9 RPG