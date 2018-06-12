Pre-Draft Workout | 6.12.18

For a second straight day, the 76ers will welcome multiple draft hopefuls to their training complex in Camden, NJ.

Unlike Monday’s session, however, Tuesday’s itinerary consists of a twin-bill, with homegrown wingman Mikal Bridges' afternoon solo workout serving as the day's headliner.

A likely top-10 pick, the 21-year old Great Valley High School product enjoyed a breakout campaign at Villanova this past season. He was named a Third-Team All-American, and received the Julius Erving Award as the country’s top small forward, all while helping the Wildcats to their second national championship of his three-year stint on the Main Line.

Prior to Bridges taking the floor Tuesday afternoon, the Sixers' front office will check out another six-man prospect group in the morning. The contingent is scheduled to feature potential first-rounder and former Texas Tech guard Zhaire Smith.

The other five participants who were invited are:

• Georgetown F Marcus Derrickson

• Creighton G Marcus Foster

• Loyola-Chicago F Donte Ingram

• Middle Tennessee State F Nick King

• Oregon F MiKyle McIntosh