Pre-Draft Workout | 6.11.18

With the NBA Draft 10 days away, the 76ers’ preparations appear to be picking up.

On Monday, the team will host a six-player workout in Camden, New Jersey. The session is scheduled to feature a pair of possible lottery picks in All-American Miles Bridges and Reading, PA native Lonnie Walker IV.

Also included is projected second-round prospect Shake Milton.

Drew Eubanks, Jared Nickens, and Nuni Omot round out the rest of Monday’s group.

The Sixers currently hold a league-high six selections in this year’s draft - nos. 10, 26, 38, 39, 56, and 60.

Find out more about Monday’s workout invitees below:

Miles Bridges

6’7” 225 LBS G

17-18 Season Stats (Michigan State):

34 G | 31.4 M | 17.1 PPG (45.7%) | 71 3FGM (36.4 3FG%) | 85.3 FT% | 7.0 RPG | 2.7 APG

Quick Facts:

Click here for complete Prospect Profile

• Helped guide Michigan State to its first 30-win season in nine years, while racking up several individual accolades that included consensus All-America Second-Team, and All-B1G10 First-Team.

• Became a more well-rounded offensive player in second season, as his facilitating picked up (generated 3.4 assists per 40 minutes as a sophomore, after producing 2.6 assists per 40 minutes as a freshman)

• Established himself as one of the better defenders in an elite conference, ranking eighth in the B1G10 with a 95.5 defensive rating.

Lonnie Walker IV

6’5” 204 LBS G

17-18 Season Stats (Miami):

32 G | 11.5 PPG (41.5 FG%) | 56 3FGM (34.6 3FG%) | 73.8 FT% | 2.6 RPG | 1.9 APG

Quick Facts:

• Tapped All-ACC Honorable Mention, becoming the first Miami freshman ever to land a spot on an all-league team. Also named to the All-ACC Freshman Team.

• Last season paced the Hurricanes in scoring, a feat that hadn’t been achieved by a Miami rookie since 2000-2001 (Darius Rice).

• Earned McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All-American honors following an impressive senior season (18.4 ppg) that culminated with Reading High School winning its first state championship. Named Associated Press Pennsylvania Player of the Year as well.

Shake Milton

6’5” 195 LBS G

17-18 Season Stats (SMU):

22 G | 36.4 MPG | 18.0 PPG (44.9 FG%) | 56 3FGM (43.4 3FG%) | 84.7 FT% | 4.7 RPG | 4.4 APG | 1.4 SPG

Quick Facts:

• His third and final year at SMU was cut short due to a broken right hand, which limited him to the team’s first 22 games, all of which were starts, and double-digit scoring performances. Was named AAC Pre-Season Player of the Year.

• A dependable perimeter threat, shot 42.7 percent from 3-point territory over 87 career games. Finished sophomore campaign third in the AAC with 82 triples.

• Averaged 28.0 and 29.0 points, respectively, in junior and senior seasons at Owasso High School in Oklahoma, winning back-to-back state Gatorade Player of the Year honors.

Drew Eubanks

6’10” 240 LBS F

17-18 Season Stats (Oregon State):

32 G | 31.3 MPG | 13.2 PPG (62.4 FG%) | 70.1 FT% | 6.8 RPG | 1.1 APG | 1.7 BPG

Quick Facts:

• This past season, led the Pac-12 and finished eighth overall in the country with a 62.4 field goal percentage. For three-year career, combined to shoot 59.8 percent.

• Was a prolific shot-blocker at the collegiate level, leaving Oregon State third on the program’s all-time swats chart, with 163 stuffs. As a sophomore, had a seven-block game against Prairie View A&M.

• A fixture in the Oregon State rotation dating back to his rookie season, started 94 of his 96 total games played for the Beavers.

Jared Nickens

6’7” 205 LBS G-F

17-18 Season Stats (Maryland):

32 G | 16.1 MPG | 5.1 PPG (41.5 FG%) | 31 3FGM (41.3 3FG%) | 61.5 FT% | 1.4 RPG | 1.1 APG

Quick Facts:

• A four-year reserve swingman, capped stint at Maryland with the highest per-40 minute scoring rate of his career (12.7). Also shot a personal best 41.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. Left College Park ranked seventh all-time in 3-pointers made, with 179.

• Product of the West Chester, Pennsylvania-based Westtown School, which has also been home to 2018 projected top-5 pick Mo Bamba, and former Villanova champion Daniel Ochefu.

• Prior to Westtown, attended renowned Northern New Jersey basketball powerhouse St. Patrick's High School, where current pros Kyrie Irving and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist also played.

Nuni Omot

6’9” 205 LBS F

17-18 Season Stats (Baylor):

34 G | 23.7 MPG | 9.9 PPG (48.9 FG%) | 52 3FGM (43.3 3FG%) | 85.5 FT% | 3.6 RPG | 1.7 APG

Quick Facts:

• Showed progress from year one to year two at Baylor. In an increased role in final season, posted efficient shooting numbers, and held his own from 3-point territory, where he hit 52 triples.

• Logged 15 consecutive starts to begin 2017-2018 campaign, before closing the season with three starts in a row. The game before he rejoined Baylor's top unit, erupted for 30 points versus Kansas State.

• According to baylorbears.com, was the no. 2 ranked small forward coming out of the junior college circuit following the 2015-2016 season. Played at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa after starting collegiate career at Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota.