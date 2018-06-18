Pre-Draft Report | Threes, Defense Key to Mathias' Game

Written for Sixers.com by Ryan O'Neil.

It was the 2015-2016 season, and Purdue University had just beaten the University of Wisconsin on the road.

In the win, Dakota Mathias played fifteen minutes, and hit two big threes to help clinch the win for the Boilermakers.

After the game, Big Ten Network broadcaster Rick Pizzo offered a nugget of wisdom to the rest of the conference:

“You cannot lose the Midwestern Cowboy.”

The Midwestern Cowboy? @BTNRickPizzo has a new nickname for @BoilerBall Dakota Mathias. https://t.co/276wn5UcjD — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 30, 2015

Translation: do not leave Dakota Mathias open.

Nicknamed the ‘Midwestern Cowboy’ for his rugged playing style and dogged defense, Mathias shouldn’t be left open for good reason.

A career 41.9% shooter from behind the arc, he left Purdue as the school’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made, with 250. This skill was on full display for the plethora of Sixers’ decision-makers Monday, when Mathias and five others participated in a pre-draft workout.

Although he is not projected to be drafted on Thursday night, Mathias has a body of work that might warrant a team taking a chance on him.

Along with being a sharpshooter, he was widely considered to be one of the best defenders in college basketball. He was tasked with guarding some of the nation’s best players during his career, including Kelan Martin and Allonzo Trier, both of whom were in Camden with Mathias on Monday.

The challenge of NBA defense doesn’t seem too daunting for him.

“Having the experience of going against some lottery type guys, first-round guys, you’re a little bit more used to it,” said Mathias. “So all that experience helps, for sure.”

Purdue was one of college basketball’s slowest teams, so Mathias could have to adjust his game if he wants to survive in the NBA’s “pace and space” era. He is already doing his best to prepare his body for the rigors of a professional season.

Since the end of his senior season, he has lost nearly 15 pounds, and looks conspicuously quicker on the court than he did a few months ago.

Coach Matt Painter, whom Mathias referred to as “a very tough guy, a very honest guy,” has prepared him well for this moment. As a player, he has improved into a three-level scorer who is also effective in the mid-range and post.

The NBA pre-draft process is taxing--both physically and emotionally--for any player, but especially so for one who is unsure if he will be drafted. However, with Mathias’ hard work and insatiable desire to improve, he may just play his way onto a team’s roster.

He hopes that the Sixers are that team, as he drew on parallels between Purdue’s program and Philadelphia’s diligent nature.

“(Coach Painter) is not going to sugarcoat anything. That’s just like how Philly people are: blue collar. That’s how we were at Purdue.”

Watching Mathias, one can’t help but think that he would fit with the Sixers. His grit and heart, along with his penchant for clutch shots, would garner instant adulation.

And while Philadelphia may not typically associate with ‘cowboys,’ Mathias might just thrive here.

Quotes of Note

The following sampling of quotes came out of the media availabilities surrounding the pre-draft workouts conducted by the Sixers on June 12th.

Arizona G Allonzo Trier

On the appeal of the Sixers:

“They get up and down, they shoot a lot of threes, they play fast. Obviously they have some incredibly great players and great back-to-the basket guys you can throw the ball to like Joel Embiid and you got a guy like Ben (Simmons) that is running the team, finding guys, and stuff like that. So I definitely think that I could plug in and be a good piece here.”

Blue Coats GM Elton Brand

On what the team is looking to do with six picks:

“Right now, we’re just evaluating the entire landscape. There’s going to be a lot of deal flow coming in, so we just have to be prepared to strike and make sure we have the advantage there. Whatever happens, whether we take the picks or possibly sell the picks.”

Blue Coats Head Coach Connor Johnson

On what he’s learned working under Brett Brown the past four seasons:

“I think I’ve learned a ton from him. I’ve been really fortunate and grateful to get the opportunity to work closely with him and see how he operates and to see how he kind of built the program from the ground up. I’d say the keys I really take away, aside from the x’s and o’s that I think he’s great at and the player development part, which is a huge emphasis of his, is the culture piece and really building a program, where the players know the coaches care about them, want them to be better, want them to succeed, and want them to grow and mature. So, I think watching him interact with the Joels and the Bens of the world and how he’s done that has been really interesting to watch and the sort of the thing at Delaware that we’ll try to do to a smaller scale.”