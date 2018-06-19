Pre-Draft Report | La Salle's Johnson Gets Hometown Workout

Written for Sixers.com by Ryan O'Neil.

Two days before the NBA Draft, the 76ers brought in B.J. Johnson, De’Anthony Melton, Tyler Nelson, Malik Newman, Landry Shamet, and Zhaire Smith for a six-man workout.

Kevin Knox was also in Camden to work out for the team individually.

Ned Cohen, the team’s Vice President of Basketball Operations and Chief of Staff, discussed the reasoning behind hosting players this close to the draft.

“We have an opportunity to spend time with them, get to know them better personally, check them out medically, things of that nature. It’s just a better sense of the person altogether.”

Alex Rucker, the Sixers’ Vice President of Analytics and Strategy, elaborated on how he and the team project a pro prospect’s performance to the NBA level.

“It’s always an interesting discussion, comparing college or international data to pro data; recognizing that at a fundamental level, the games are different,” Rucker said. “The rules are not exactly the same. The markings on the court are different. The game is played different ways. You obviously get clues as to what the player’s strengths might be, with respect to shooting, with respect to defensive activity, with respect to participation on the boards. And then you combine that with the physical profile and what you learn about him in interview and combine settings.”

Malik Newman, a Kansas product who is a projected second-rounder, can play both guard positions, but was used primarily off the ball in college. In his workouts thus far, he’s been trying to show his ability to handle the ball and make plays for others.

“(My goal) was to show that I’m capable of playing the point guard and also capable of playing off the ball,” Newman said. “You never know what team you’re going to end up with, so it’s always good to be able to do both."

The Sixers also had the chance to work out local B.J. Johnson. The 6-foot-7 wing from Lower Merion High School and La Salle averaged nearly 21.0 points per game this season, and spoke about what it would mean to potentially play for the Sixers.

"It would be a dream come true, honestly. The Sixers are the team I grew up watching. Allen Iverson was my favorite player growing up.”