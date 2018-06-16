Pre-Draft Report | Among Wings, Intrigue to be Found

As the activity this past week inside the practice gym at the 76ers’ training complex revealed, there is plenty of enticing wing talent in this year’s draft.

The team worked out All-Americans Miles Bridges and Mikal Bridges on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, before welcoming co-SEC Freshman of the Year Kevin Knox to Camden, NJ on Friday.

Each of these prospects is projected to be a lottery pick, and offers a combination of size, length, strength, athleticism, shooting touch, and toughness demanded of a modern day three man.

Odds are, either one of the Bridges, or Knox, will be available when the Sixers pick tenth in next Thursday’s first round.

When asked Friday about the quality of wing depth in this year’s draft class, Sixers Senior Director of Basketball Operations Vince Rozman said, “It seems good.”

Based on whom the Sixers have brought in in recent days, it would be safe to say the club is doing its diligence at the position.

As it turns out, Knox has been doing some recon of his own. The suburban Tampa, FL native said Friday that before he visits teams, he conducts his own research, with the help of his agent and trainer.

It sounds like the vibes between Knox and the Sixers were mutually positive.

“It’d be a great fit,” said Knox, adding that Brett Brown told him he could see the Kentucky product playing small forward at the NBA level.

.@KevKnox on how he thinks his skill set would fit the current talent on the team. #Summer76 pic.twitter.com/BSuytjqHtw — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 15, 2018

“He loves my versatility. He loves the way I can shoot the ball, take it to the basket. He thinks I would complement really well with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.”

The son of a wide receiver on Florida State’s 1993 national championship football team, Knox put up stellar numbers during his lone year in Lexington. He averaged 15.6 points (10th in the SEC), 5.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 32.4 minutes per game.

Knox started all 37 of Kentucky’s contests, and hit 57 3-pointers (34.1 3fg%). His 167 defensive rebounds were sixth-most in the conference.

Rozman, the Sixers’ executive, said that Knox’s mobility, 6-foot-9 frame, and being among one of the younger members of his age group made the 18-year old intriguing.

“He’s a talent,” said Rozman.

In particular, according to Rozman, Knox’s touch stood out Friday.

Knox said that the Sixers asked him to shoot more threes than other teams, which he attributed the nature of the Brown’s scheme.

“I got really high upside, that’s kind of my message to the teams,” Knox said. “I’m 18 years old, I still got a lot to learn, a lot to grow as a person, as a player. I’m going to keep getting better every single year.”

Time will tell if he and the Sixers will end up being a match.