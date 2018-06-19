Photo Essay | The 76ers Pre-Draft Workout Experience

Wenyen Gabriel couldn’t name the names of all the NBA teams he had worked out for, only that when he was done with the 76ers on June 15th, it was the 15th overall stop of his grueling pre-draft tour, and his fifth audition in as many days.

What he could talk to you about, however, all the way down to some of the finest details, was how his visit with the Sixers left him feeling. It was different than other places.

“They’re trying to show hospitality to the players,” said Gabriel. “It’s more like it’s a players-first type of program. They’re trying to make sure we have a good experience.”

From the middle of May, all the way up to the eleventh hour before the draft, Gabriel and his fellow pro hopefuls traverse the country, often in a criss-cross pattern, in a relentless pursuit to position themselves to be picked.

The lifestyle is nomadic, and that’s probably putting it kindly—you start the day in one city, and end it in another, then repeat the same steps up to a dozen or more times. The physical and mental tolls can be exhausting.

The Sixers recognize this dynamic, and have subsequently sought to make their pre-draft workouts as user-friendly and comfortable for players as possible.

The result has been a steady stream of positive feedback.

“I think this was more comfortable,” said Miami guard Bruce Brown Jr., who visited June 12th. “[The Sixers] treated you like a player, so it’s really comfortable. Not too many places do that.”

From the moment the pre-draft workout invitees step foot on Delaware Valley soil, to the moment they exit the 76ers Training Complex en route to their next destination, the Sixers seek to treat players with a personal, human touch.

This commitment is manifested in the form of well-thought out gestures, ranging from Sixers-themed hotel room decorations, to conversations with Brett Brown.

Any way, any how, the Sixers want their guests knowing the organization cares about them, and appreciates the sacrifices they’ve made to reach this stage of their careers.

Projected lottery pick Miles Bridges, from Michigan State, was impressed he and the players in his June 11th workout group got to have some face time with Brown.

“It’s a side of this job, it’s a side of selecting and growing our players that interests me as much as anything,” Brown said of his player meetings. “It is a real layer for me on determining the whole package, the whole opinion on body, so I place a lot of stock in the opportunity to sit with somebody and talk with them face-to-face.”

Here now is a look at some of the people, and projects, involved in the Sixers’ pre-draft hospitality efforts. The team wants visiting prospects to feel at home, regardless of how far from their own bed they may be.

The Arrangements

Executive Assistant Mary Purcell-Davis has been with the Sixers for parts of three decades. After Vice President of Player Personnel Marc Eversley and Coordinator of Basketball Operations Kevin Owens come up with the schedule for a given pre-draft workout, it’s her responsibility to coordinate travel for the invited players.

She also knows that often times, her voice represents one of the first direct points of contact an agency hears from the Sixers. So, from her “desk of crazy,” she takes care of business accordingly.

“I always make sure at all times that players are taken care of to the utmost of my ability. You need to get them as comfortable as possible, and I’ll worry all night until I know they get here. We really try to make it so that you’re reachable at all times, and they get whatever they need.”

With so many moving parts, the task can be a tricky one to navigate. Purcell-Davis has fine-tuned a coded, manila-folder based note-taking system over the years that helps her stay on top of everything.

The Arrival

Basketball Operations Associate Amanda Casale is one of several Sixers staffers who takes turns waiting for players to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport or 30th Street Station, usually the night before a workout. The Sixers have found that enlisting their own employees to greet workout invitees is another way to create a stronger connection.

Casale said, “When I pick the guys up from the airport, half of them don’t even know what day it is, they don’t know what city they’re in, they don’t know where they’re going next. It’s just showing them: ‘We understand how hard this is for you.’ Some of them ask, ‘Why do you pick us up, why aren’t we in car services?' Because it’s more personal.”

During the drive to the hotel, Casale, and her colleagues point out landmarks like the South Philadelphia Sports Complex. She also on-boards players with documents for the next day, and helps set them up with a customized phone app specifically developed by the Sixers for their pre-draft workouts.

“A lot of guys have been using the app,” said Zach Sogolow, Senior Manager of Basketball Operations. “It has a lot of information - Philadelphia sites, restaurants, the workout schedule, who they’re working out with - that is helpful for the players, and shows them what we’re about as a city, a broader sports community, and specifically as a 76ers culture and community. The main idea behind it all is to make the players feel at home when they come here, and put something in their hand that’s a resource that’s available right there for them.”

The Hotel

A former basketball player at Robert Morris, Shea Dawson has always had a passion for the game. After graduating, she broke into the business by working for several high school camps, learning that small things make a big difference when it comes to treating people well.

As the Sixers’ Manager of Team Services, part of Dawson’s role is to spearhead pre-draft hospitality initiatives. Prior to the arrival of each pre-draft workout attendee, she personally drives to the hotel, and spruces up all the rooms with Sixers signage and swag.

Said Dawson, “Everyone matters, even if you’re not on our team. If you work out for us, if you come and get a run from us, we’re going to show you hospitality. I think with a lot of these athletes, everything’s so strenuous all the time. It’s nice to have the subtleties, that homey feel."

This year’s hotel room decoration theme is “The Journey”–think cutouts of Sixers footprints leading from the hotel door to the bed, a bag of treats with some of Philadelphia’s signature snacks, and a map designed in Photoshop by Basketball Operations Logistical Associate Steven Phillips that shows a player’s path from high school to, potentially, the Sixers.

Dawson said, “Our theme was to show ‘The Journey,’ but also to show guys how cool it is to be a Sixer, and what a great time it is to be in this space with us.”

“We’re all learning, growing, and experiencing new heights - making it to the Playoffs, and making it to the second round - kind of just feeding off that energy. We thought, ‘What can we do to make the draft so exciting?’”

Dawson’s ideas were inspired largely by conversations with her brother Malcolm Thomas, a former San Diego State teammate of Kawhi Leonard’s who now plays overseas. Thomas played 17 games with the Sixers in 2014-2015, and Dawson often picks his brain for thoughts on how teams can better treat players.

“You saw what we did on the court this season, and the guys we have in place. Let’s carry the buzz over into our pre-draft, so players can start to envision themselves getting into the mix.”

“When the guys come back and say, ‘That was really cool,’ or, ‘I really appreciated that,’ or, ‘You were the only team that did that,’ I think people here realize we are doing something. We are touching players’ hearts, we are giving them that experience. It is worth something.”

The Visit

The morning of a pre-draft workout, players are driven to the Sixers’ training complex in Camden, New Jersey for an 8 am arrival.

Upon entering the state-of-the-art facility, which opened in September of 2016, the first thing players see is an easel holding a board highlighting the slots the Sixers own in this year’s draft (nos. 10, 26, 38, 39, 56, and 60), and three mannequins outfitted in the team’s Icon, Association, and City edition Nike uniforms.

“One of the objectives with creating the draft board was that it shows every player who walks in the gym that they have a real chance to get drafted here,” said Zach Sogolow, the Sixers’ Senior Manager of Basketball Operations. “It’s an ‘opportunity’ board, showing that no matter where guys are slotted on mock drafts, they have something to compete for when they step on the court at our training complex.”

And that’s true. The chances of a pre-draft workout player actually being selected by the Sixers this year is higher relative to any other team in the NBA, given the Sixers hold six picks. The stash accounts for 10 percent of the draft.

The Grub

Shortly after entering the Sixers’ training complex, players head upstairs to the second floor for breakfast (and later lunch) at the Virtua Kitchen. The night before workouts, Executive Chef JaeHee Cho and his crew take customized orders, just like they would from players on the Sixers’ actual roster.

Cho said, “Essentially, we are giving them an experience our players would get during the season. By the time they walk through the door, we have it all set up for them. The pre-draft players are going through so much right now, there’s a ton of pressure. It’s like a really, really high stress job interview. I just want to make sure the kitchen is contributing, so it’s as smooth and enjoyable for the players as possible, and they can focus on playing basketball. Hopefully by not being hungry and not having to find food on the way in, that allows them to have a good workout.”

Cho: “Even if we don’t end up picking the guys, they’re still here, they’re still our guests. They’re our player for that day, so we want to give them the whole 76ers experience. That’s the goal, right? Make them feel at home, make them feel loved, make them feel like a part of the team. Hopefully we’re doing that.”

The Gear

Before hitting the floor, the pre-draft workout participants encounter yet another personal touch inside the locker room. Each stall is clearly marked via the use of a small replica jersey cutout, and contains a bag of gear - compression tights, socks, shorts, and a jersey - that the players can take with them when they set off elsewhere.

Said longtime Equipment Manager Scott Rego,“It’s important for the players to keep the workout gear they get for many different reasons, but what my staff and I want to do is represent the 76ers as a first class organization. I only know what the equipment staff can control. When these players leave to go onto their next stop, you want them to feel: ‘I came into Philadelphia, I’m not even on the team, and they gave me a bag of gear to keep. Imagine what it would be like if I got drafted here, or they were to pick me to play here. How I would be treated then?’”

Rego then finished, “You’re treated with first-class service. It’s a first-class organization: the way the practice facility looks, the way people greet you, how everyone is treated throughout the organization top to bottom. It’s a culture, and you want players to buy into it.”

The Workout

Over the past two weeks, the players have cited several ways that the Sixers format the workouts themselves differently than other teams do, from the amount of shooting that’s required, to the defensive schemes that get simulated.

Another distinguishing of the Sixers’ workouts is that music plays almost the entire time that the prospects are on the court. Video Coaching Associate DJ MacLeay, a former Bucknell player, usually handles curating the Spotify playlist.

MacLeay said, “We really try to use a heavy flavor of Meek Mill, give the players a little Philly feel, and anything that’s popular and our guys tend to like. I think the music is fun. It creates a vibe that is different, and makes us a little unique. I really credit Coach Brown for letting it happen. I think it’s pretty cool that he’s created a culture here where players get to do things like that.”

“It’s more like an actual workout,” said Kevin Owens, the Coordinator of Basketball Operations. “It’s like what players would do with their trainers - a lot of shooting drills in the beginning, then they complement the music. It doesn’t feel like 30 people are watching. It feels like a normal day in the gym. They like that aspect of it.”

The Lasting Impression

In respect to pre-draft workouts, the Sixers have an approach and format that they believe best reflects their ethos and culture. Whether a player is a future All-Star, or future G-League 10th man, the franchise has embraced the principle of treating every visitor with the same level of importance and stature - the highest there is.

“This is a unique opportunity for us as an organization to show who we are, and how we approach our team and the resources we have available to players,” Vice President of Basketball Operations Ned Cohen said recently. “As players enter the draft, most of them won’t end up here with us. We may have interest down the road, and rules dictate that this may be our best opportunity to show who we are to them.”

Said Owens, “Every player has a shot. Some guys might have greater chances than others given their skill sets. There have been so many stories of guys who have panned out that people said wouldn’t pan out. No matter who it is, we want to make sure we take care of them, so that when they think back on their experience here, they say, ‘Wow, Philly’s been really, really great to me, and that’s somewhere that I want to play.’ And, when they do get good, we hope they do come play for us.”

Photos taken by Kurt Gies, and Brian Seltzer.