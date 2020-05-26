Posted Up! | Alec Burks

Like many of his teammates, Alec Burks has been enjoying unexpected family time during quarantine.

Kansas City, Missouri is home for Burks, and where he’s been spending time with his wife and 3-year-old daughter since the 76ers and the rest of the NBA went on hiatus.

Here’s more of what Burks has been up to…

When the NBA hiatus began, Burks felt he was getting into a rhythm with his new team.

“I think it was getting there - getting towards the late push. It was going good.Who knows what would’ve happened, and who knows [what still might happen]? I was getting more comfortable day by day.”

When it came to changing teams, Burks said it was important to throw himself into learning the ins and outs of his new system:

“Getting with Coach [Brett Brown], getting on the floor, and seeing different things that the team does, and different things they don’t do - just learning that way, on the fly.”

Burks was particularly impressed by playing alongside Joel Embiid:

“Joel is Joel - a superstar. He’s a big body. I learned my early years playing with [Utah Jazz center] Rudy Gobert, he’s a big screen setter too, just how to play off that, and I try to use that with Joel too. The attention [Joel] draws… every time he touches the ball somewhere, I think another guy’s coming. That’s a testament to his abilities, and a testament to the work he’s done in his career.”

Burns is also proud of the way he’s grown his own game since getting drafted 12th overall in 2011:

“I think learning, growing, learning my game in the league, learning from different players that I’ve played with in the league - taking different things from them, finding out what I want to do with my game and what I don’t want to do. I think that’s a testament to my age, and how long I’ve been in the league.”

As for the unexpected time at home these days, Burks says it’s been all about maximizing time with his daughter, Ashtyn:

“I’ve learned that you can never get time back… Being a dad, seeing [my daughter] grow every day, see something different every day, it’s just amazing. The world’s new to her, so just seeing something different every day, and how [little things] make her day.”

Balancing the demands of being an NBA player and a father, Burks reflected on what being a dad means to him:

“[Ashtyn is] cool, very outgoing. She’s got a lot of energy - she’s got her mom’s personality for sure, my wife, I’ll say that. No matter what, I’ve got to get home to her. I just look at everything differently, because I’ve got to get home to her and my wife.”

For Burks, keeping perspective has been essential during this time away from the court:

“You’ve got to look at the blessings you still have today. What do they say, the rose through the concrete? I think that’s what this is. We get this family time that I really wouldn’t get if the season was still going on.”

