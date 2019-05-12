Playoff Voices | "You Give Everything You've Got"

How much does experience in Game 7s matter? Hard to say, since plenty of other factors - substantial and subtle - could ultimately influence the outcome of a series’ decisive finale.

Either way, the subject was certainly timely and worth exploring at the 76ers’ practice session the morning before the club wraps up its Eastern Conference Semifinals bout with the Toronto Raptors Sunday at Scotiabank Arena.

The Sixers’ roster features five players who have been part of at least one Game 7 (JJ Redick - 5, Amir Johnson - 2, Jimmy Butler - 1, Mike Scott - 1, Greg Monroe - 2 DNPs). There’s also Brett Brown, and the four Game 7s he coached in during his stint as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs.

Here are some of reflections on what Game 7s are all about...

Brett Brown

Sunday will mark Brown’s first Game 7 as an NBA head coach. During his 12 seasons in San Antonio, he was on the sideline for Game 7s in the 2005 and 2013 NBA Finals, and the 2006 and 2008 Western Conference Semifinals.

“It’s a life experience. It’s for sure a sporting experience, but playing in Game 7s are different. I coached in two Game 7s in the NBA championship, I’ve done it in the Western Conference semifinals, and a few places earlier days. My experiences and my memory are one of the possession per possession mentality is heightened. Everything is just zoomed in, it’s just raw. It always gets back to in my opinion defense, and there will be no great shots. Everything is contested, lots of times you just hope to get a shot.”

Mike Scott

In Scott’s second season as a pro, he and the Atlanta Hawks let a 3-2 lead against the Indiana Pacers slip away in the opening round of the 2014 playoffs. Scott scored 15 points in Game 7 of the series.

"[Game 7s] are a little bit more physical, chippier, force a crowd. You just got to cherish each possession, take care of the ball, get buckets, be physical, try to win the game.” “We were up 3-2 at home, had to win that game and we didn’t. Going back to Indiana we knew it was going to be hard. Probably for me [I was nervous] because it was my second year, and first time in a situation like that. Now, I feel like we’re confident, feel good. It’s a little bit different this year - I just feel real confident.”

Jimmy Butler

Butler has appeared in 54 playoff games. His lone Game 7 came in his 10th postseason outing ever. In a starting role as a second-year player for the Chicago Bulls, he provided nine points, five rebounds, and four assists in a 2013 close-out first-round victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

“I don’t remember it. I don’t think it has too much to do with absolutely anything. I’m at a different point in my career. Hell, I’m with a different team. But it’s definitely hard to win a Game 7, especially that on the road.”

Amir Johnson

Johnson was most recently involved in a Game 7 in 2017, his final year with the Boston Celtics, which outlasted the Washington Wizards in the first round. Three years earlier, in 2014, he was playing for the Toronto Raptors and went the distance in the East Quarterfinals against the Brooklyn Nets. Johnson posted 20 points and 10 rebounds in the contest, but Kyle Lowry had a winning field goal attempt blocked with a second to go. Toronto lost by a point.