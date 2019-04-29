Playoff Voices | "We Have High Hopes"

With the 76ers’ reserve corps thinned to start the second round of the playoffs, James Ennis III has been thrust into an even more important role. The dependable veteran is currently serving as the club’s first wing off the bench, while Mike Scott recovers from injury (right heel / plantar fasciitis).

In Saturday’s Game 1, Ennis III provided a helpful scoring punch, tying his personal postseason high of 11 points for a second straight contest (also Game 5 of the first round vs Brooklyn). The 28 year old has persevered through plenty of twists and turns to reach this stage of his career, which he considers to be a highlight.

“My mindset is always to be a spark, be an energy player. Mike is a big key to this team. It stinks that his injury happened at the start of this series. But I just come in with high energy, defend, and that’s it. Whatever happens after that happens.”

“Game 1, Kawhi Leonard - he made some tough shots. He’s an elite scorer, top 5 player in the NBA. We watched the film. A lot of the shots he made were contested, had a hand in his face and still made them. We’ve just got to be more physical with him. He didn’t see a lot of crowds. He saw a lot of gaps. Moving forward, we got to show more bodies, and just pay more attention to details in our defensive schemes.”

"I think we have to have more of a sense of urgency, just playing with joy, I think. The Brooklyn series, everybody was playing with joy, we were sharing the game. Tonight, we got to go back to sharing the game, just having fun out there, and playing with each other - getting stops and running."

“Right now, I’m having a lot of fun. Before, I kind of struggled, and I was just adapting to the situation, but over time, I’m happy I’m here. We’ve got a great group of guys, coaching staff, training staff. It’s the best team I’ve been on. We could do big things, I truly believe that, and I want to do that with this team. You don’t get a team like this all the time, so you might as well take advantage of it.”

“We definitely have shown we’re resilient. This is an unbelievable team. We got elite players on this team. We have high hopes. We just to continue to believe, that’s what it comes down to. Just believe that we can achieve something big. We’re desperate, desperate for a win. We’re going to do whatever it takes.”

