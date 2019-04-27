Playoff Voices | "That's What Teammates, Brothers Do"

We saw T.J. McConnell appear sporadically throughout the 76ers’ first round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets. This development wasn’t unexpected - in the postseason, rotations tighten, of course, and minutes are recalibrated.

Also hardly surprising, however, was that over on the Sixers’ sideline, there was McConnell, constantly enthusiastic, doing his darndest to keep vibes lively.

Since the playoffs started, McConnell and many of his fellow reserves have been regularly taking part in full-court runs at practices to stay fresh. As McConnell showed in Game 4 of last year’s second round against the Boston Celtics, being ready in a pinch can make the difference between a win and loss.

“In the first round, I thought we found out a lot about ourselves. How could we respond after a loss in Game 1? Brooklyn was a tough match-up - great guards who take you one-on-one, and just about all their players who can take you one-on-one. It forces you to guard every position. The way we locked down defensively into our gameplan and made adjustments, it was pretty remarkable.”

“Obviously, you always want to be out there. But, when you see your teammates playing at a high level and getting wins, there’s something wrong with you if you’re not happy. I’m just trying to give them more energy. I feel like a bench unit can spark a team to a run, or get guys going when we feel a little flat. To give them a good spirit and keep them going, that’s what teammates and brothers do.”

“The Raptors, they’re a really strong team. We have to limit our turnovers, and get back in transition - those are the two main things. It’s simple. It’s going to be a tough, tough, test, as is every game in the playoffs. But the Raptors are a very good team, and they’ve shown that this year.”

“As for us, making it to the Eastern Conference Semis two years in a row is a sense of accomplishment from where we were, but we don’t want to be satisfied with just making the second round. We want to come out and advance. The only way to do that is win on the road, and obviously protect your home court. We have a good gameplan, and we’re excited for the challenge.”

