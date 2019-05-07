Playoff Voices | "Keep Yourself Level-Headed"

While the stakes in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals aren’t of the win-or-go-home variety, they do certainly carry hefty weight. By the end of the night, one team will be on the cusp of advancing to the NBA’s Final Four, while the other will be on the brink of elimination.

What were the vibes like around the 76ers in advance of Tuesday’s tip in Toronto? Members of the club shared some insights on the mood surrounding the squad heading into a critical pairing with the Raptors.

“We’re fine. I think we perform better when our backs are against the wall anyways. We’re here on the road. They want to protect their home floor, we want to come in here and win. We’re locked in, ready to do what we’re going to do - just go out there and compete, and play together. If we stick together through good and through bad, I’m taking our chances.”

- Jimmy Butler

“You just got to keep yourself level-headed and focus on the next one. It’s been my whole life of preparation for this type of moment. You can’t really hold yourself down over one game. You got to be ready for the next, and be ready to just approach it in terms of what can you do better to help the team win. For me, I go back to the drawing board and just get my mind right for today’s game and being focused and locked into that.”

- Tobias Harris

“The group has shown a disposition, an attitude to respond to a loss or situations that are not favorable to us. My belief is that our team will be here tonight, and I believe you’re going to see a great effort.”

- Brett Brown

“I don’t read the media or what anybody says, but I could probably picture how everybody counts us out. I think everybody realizes that, everybody knows that. I think we have a really good shot. We’re locked in, we’re studying the film, we’re making sure that we’re executing whenever we take the floor tonight. That’s all we got to do - we execute, we get back, we guard, we don’t turn the ball over, we got a chance.”

- JB

“It’s a huge game for us, both sides. Intensity for sure is going to be there. It’s a tie series, so we got to come out with our minds ready for a battle, and just to be able to impose our will and really play at our pace of how we want to go and dictate the game.”

- TH

To read previous installments of our Playoff Voices series, click the links below:

Tobias Harris

Jimmy Butler

Boban Marjanovic

Greg Monroe

Mike Scott

T.J. McConnell

Jonah Bolden