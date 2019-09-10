Players Give Back With Hometown Camps

While the 76ers were spread out around the world this offseason, one theme kept them together - giving back.

From Melbourne, Australia to Owasso, Oklahoma, a handful of players hosted and participated in youth basketball camps in their hometowns.

Here's a recap:

Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons hosted a pair of camps in Australia during his trip back home. His first camp was on July 28th in Melbourne, and the second in Sydney on August 11th.



That’s a wrap this year for the annual Ben Simmons Basketball Camps THANK YOU to every kid who showed up for my Melb & Syd Camps & to the parents that got them there. This is always a highlight on my trips home. Also BIG thanks the coaching team, staff & @SixersFranklin pic.twitter.com/sulLCeSJSW — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) August 14, 2019

Tobias Harris

In Westbury, NY, Tobias Harris put on a camp that focused on on-court and off-court development for attendees, who participated in yoga, meditation, and sessions on healthy eating.

“There’s a lot of young hoopers out in this area,” Harris said of his Long Island roots. “Just being able to come back in a hometown, and being able to put on a camp for them, and just to see the smiles on the kids’ faces, to know that I’m teaching them and helping them learn is the key thing for me.”

Al Horford

Not so long after inking his deal with the Sixers, Al Horford teamed up with the Jr. NBA to bring a camp to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

“It is a great honor for me to be able to team up with the Jr. NBA to help continue develop basketball talent in my native Dominican Republic,” Horford said prior to the event.



.@Al_Horford making a difference. #JrNBAenRD | #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/bcqDKooJH2 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 25, 2019



.@Al_Horford: Role Model. #HereTheyCome | #JrNBAenRD pic.twitter.com/Q2529j04tD — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 27, 2019

James Ennis III

James Ennis III hosted a camp in his hometown of Ventura, CA on July 27th. Giving back to his community has always been a priority for Ennis III, and this summer at Westpark Community Center was no different.



NBA Basketball Player James Ennis grew up in #Ventura. He attended city programs at the Westpark Community Center. On Saturday he returned to his hometown and provided a free #basketball camp for kids at #Westpark. @NBA #hometown #jamesennis #CommunityMVP #forthekids pic.twitter.com/f8zDF0pCTs — City of Ventura (@cityofventura) July 31, 2019

Shake Milton

Shake Milton was the first 76ers player to host a camp this summer, doing so in his hometown of Owasso, OK. Shake’s inaugural Skills Camp took place July 20.

“To be able to do it in my hometown is everything for me,” Milton said. “I remember playing in this exact gym.”



Really humbling experience and I’m so grateful it turned out like this! Thanks to everyone who came out and to everyone who helped me. Hope to keep building on this feeling! I appreciate the LOVE! pic.twitter.com/ti2zD7ruVE — SHAKE (@SniperShake) August 22, 2019

Mike Scott

Mike Scott rounded out the series of 76ers players’ camps on August 31st in his hometown of Chesapeake, VA.

This was the third installment of Scott’s free summer camps, and included approximately 200 kids.