Player of the Week Honor Reaffirms Simmons Stepping Up at Key Time

In the absence of one All-Star, another has stepped up.

To be fair, it would probably be more accurate to describe Ben Simmons’ current stretch as one of his best of the season.

All the reigning Rookie of the Year has been up to over his last three games?

Led the Sixers to a pair of important shorthanded road victories; extended his double-double streak to four; and, behind a second straight triple-double, almost helped pull off another win over the defending champs.

On the heels of these efforts, Simmons was announced Monday as the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. This marks the second time the Australian has received the honor in his brief yet impressive career - the other instance being the final week of last year’s regular season, when the Sixers were also without Joel Embiid.

Simmons’ contributions in hard-fought wins at New Orleans (14 pts / 12 reb) and Oklahoma City (11 pts / 13 reb / 11 ast / 2 stl / 2 blk), and in Saturday’s 120-117 setback to Golden State (25 pts / 15 reb / 11 ast / 3 stl) only continued to reinforce the notion that as the 2018-19 campaign has advanced, the 22-year old has gotten better.

Coincidentally (?) enough, it was the night Simmons learned he would be named a first-time All-Star - he went for 26 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals in the Sixers’ 113-104 January 31st triumph at Golden State - that his current mid-season tear began.

This past week specifically, Simmons averaged 16.7 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 8.0 assists. His dynamic performance in Saturday’s re-match with the Warriors marked his second 20-point x 15-rebound x 10-assist outing to-date.

He’s just the fourth player in franchise history to ever reach those minimums in a single game.

“I feel that since the All-Star award was given, and trades have been made, Ben looks around and says, ‘This is our team,’” Brett Brown said. “I think the responsibilities to connect the dots and be our point guard, and understand the personalities and needs of our players have grown.”

As a result, the Sixers have managed to maintain momentum during the home stretch of the season, even amidst a recent string of injuries.

“He’s been fantastic on trying to put his own thumb print on a game while still being an NBA point guard,” said Brown.

Simmons ranks third in the NBA in triple-doubles, with 10. He now keeps company with Embiid, Andre Miller, Allen Iverson, Charles Barkley, Julius Erving, and Moses Malone as the only Sixers to earn multiple Conference Player of the Week nods.