The Philadelphia 76ers and the rest of the NBA are ready for the 78th NBA Draft.

The Draft process featured the NBA Draft Lottery (May 12), NBA Combine in Chicago (May 13 - 19), and now the main event over a two-day span in New York (June 26 - 27).

For the third straight year, 58 prospects will hear their name called. Below you can find more information on the Sixers at the 2024 NBA Draft.

What picks do the 76ers have in the 2024 NBA Draft?

The Sixers hold their own first-round pick – No. 16 overall – as well as one second-round selection – No. 41 overall via Chicago – entering the 2024 NBA Draft. Philadelphia held the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 Draft when they selected future NBA All-Star Tyrese Maxey.

“I do really love [the 16th pick],” 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey said early last month. “The storylines have been that the draft is worse - I don’t see that at all. Actually, I’m very excited about who’s at 16. That said, as you might expect, we have all options on the table. Trade into the future so we keep more picks available for future trades. If we do pick, I’m excited about who’s there. We could trade back and pick up a player.

“I do like having a good core of young players. I feel like we’re developing that with Paul [Reed] and Ricky Council [IV]. Hopefully, either the 16th pick or whatever pick we end up with in the Draft. I do think you want to have a few young players who are pushing your vets, but we’re mostly going to be a veteran-laden team after an offseason where there’s going to be a lot of change.”

Reed was the No. 58 overall pick by the Sixers in 2020, alongside Maxey. Council IV went undrafted last year before earning a two-way contract - and ultimately a standard NBA contract - with Philadelphia.

When is the 2024 NBA Draft?

The 2024 NBA Draft will expand to a two-night format: The first round will air Wednesday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN, with the second round following a day later on Thursday, June 27 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Where is the 2024 NBA Draft?

The first round of the Draft will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, before the second round shifts to ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York.