With Roster Shorthanded, Several Performances Stand Out

With his team down three starters heading into a match-up against one of the NBA’s best teams, and the top home team in the Western Conference, taboot, Brett Brown knew that success would only come with a special showing.

“We’re going to have to do something unique here in Denver if we’re going to win,” the 76ers head coach said an hour and a half before tip-off at Pepsi Center.

No, recently-minted All-Star Joel Embiid (rest), potential five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler (wrist), and dependable veteran reserve Wilson Chandler were not walking through the proverbial door (although Butler and Chandler did both attend Saturday’s game).

Instead, to knock off Denver and its dynamic big man Nikola Jokic, the Sixers were going to need a little bit extra - contributions the club wouldn’t normally count on in a normal game, with everybody healthy.

Ultimately, the Sixers weren’t able to pull off such a herculean task, bowing to the Nuggets, 126-110, in the opener of a four-game Western Conference road trip.

The Sixers did, however, get a handful of noteworthy performances Saturday from guys who were either forced to expand their responsibilities, or take on larger roles.

Here’s a rundown of what we saw:

SHAMET RUNS (PART OF) THE SHOW

Throughout the first half of the season, and especially as of late, Brett Brown has expressed his interest in getting more looks at Landry Shamet on the ball.

With Joel Embiid resting Saturday, and Brown’s subsequent decision to play Ben Simmons mostly at the four spot, Shamet divvied up point man duties with T.J. McConnell.

Shamet, who played point guard and shooting guard at Wichita State, finished the evening with a career-high seven assists in 27 minutes. He committed just one turnover.

“I thought he did well,” Brown said. “I think he has a role there, a place there. When that happens, how that happens, I’m not sure.”

Brown acknowledged that Shamet’s reps at the one in Saturday’s contest were a byproduct of circumstance - the Sixers were short handed.

Still, Shamet managed to impress.

“I think he’s good with the ball,” said Simmons. “It’s not easy to come in and run the point, especially if you haven’t been doing it all season. Props to him for doing that.”

SHAKE SHINES

Shake Milton got the news Thursday - the next afternoon, he’d be accompanying the Sixers on their journey to the Mile High City.

Against Denver Saturday, Milton was part of the first substitution group that Brett Brown went to midway through the first quarter. The SMU product then proceeded to set a career-high in points, with 11, and match a career-high in minutes played, logging 20. ***

What stood out the most about Milton’s night? In our opinion, it was how comfortable he seemed within the flow of the offense.

The 2018 no. 54 pick went 4 for 7 from the field, and 3 for 5 from 3-point territory, hitting his shots in rhythm.

“I felt good,” said Milton, one of the Sixers’ two two-way contract players. “That we had a bunch of guys out allowed me to get mentally prepared throughout the day. I just tried to be locked in, and be aggressive.”

Saturday marked Milton’s 12th NBA appearance of the season.

“It definitely gives it a big boost. Then, being able to go down to the G League and work on your craft, it’s all about confidence so that when you get back up here, you feel you can do things.”

“You can’t help but pay attention,” Brown said of Milton’s impact. “This isn’t a one-off. He seems to do it regularly when he comes up with us, so you pay attention.”

BREWER’S BIG NUMBER

Another start, another strong outing for Corey Brewer, who was starting in place of Jimmy Butler for a third game in a row.

With the ink on his second 10-day contract freshly dried, Brewer scored 20 points (7-15 fg, 1-4 3fg) against Denver, one of his old squads. He also pulled down six boards, and posted four steals.

Brewer said afterwards that since joining the Sixers, the only surprise has been how much he’s gotten to play, due to the unforeseen injury circumstances affecting Butler.

“I know I can play basketball,” said Brewer, whose 20-point tilt was only his third since the start of the 2016-17 season. “I felt like I should have been in the league, but other GMs didn’t want me.”

Elton Brand did, and ever since he added Brewer to the mix, the 12-year vet has brought a valuable competitive edge ot the Sixers.

“I pride myself on being tough, that’s what it’s all about for me,” Brewer said. “I go out there, play my butt off every night, do whatever I can do to to help the team try to get a win. Tonight, we were short handed, but guys competed. That’s all you can ask.”

JOHNSON STAYS READY

In a conversation the other day, Amir Johnson said, “They pay me to come and work out every day.”

This attitude served both himself and the Sixers well for portions of Saturday’s game.

Despite having played only three times since the calendar flipped to 2019, Johnson came out fresh. He handed out four assists in the first half, which earned him a starting nod to begin the third quarter.

“I thought Amir was really good,” said Brett Brown. “His energy was good, he spirit was good.”

Now in his 14th season, Johnson went for five points, four rebounds, a steal, and a block in 19 minutes.

“He did some really good things on the court,” Brown said. “I felt tonight we needed him if we would have any chance.”