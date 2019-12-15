Pelle Making Most of Minutes

After his latest impressive performance, Norvel Pelle continues to show his potential as a pro.

A few weeks after an eye-catching four blocks in the 76ers’ win over the Knicks on Nov. 29, Pelle once again earned minutes Friday against New Orleans.

The big man delivered six points, five rebounds, two assists, and a game-high three blocks in 12 minutes.

After signing a two-way contract with the 76ers (20-7) in the offseason, Pelle is relishing every moment he gets to play in front of an NBA crowd.

“It’s something you can’t explain. It’s deep. I smile ear to ear,” Pelle said Friday. “The crowd energy, by itself, is amazing. I love it. I feed off it every time.”

With Al Horford questionable (left knee soreness/left hamstring tightness) and Joel Embiid doubtful (upper respiratory illness) for Sunday’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets (13-12), Pelle could see opportunity once again.

“I told [Norvel], if he got the minutes, he would probably lead the league in blocks,” Embiid said. “He has a chance to become a fan favorite.”

But beyond Pelle being a dependable rim protector, another integral part of his game is the joy he brings to the floor.

Whether it’s his pregame dancing or love of the Frosty Freeze-Out, Pelle is usually smiling, bringing positive vibes and energy..

“That’s just me being me right there," Pelle said.

Pelle has appeared in six games for the Delaware Blue Coats this season. He's averaging 14.8 points and 10.5 rebounds at the G League level, while also totaling 16 blocks.

Sunday’s contest tips at 6:00 p.m. ET, as the Sixers pursue a season-best sixth straight win.

Opponent Outlook:

The Nets will host the Sixers on the second night of a back-to-back, after falling to the Raptors in Toronto Saturday night. Brooklyn has split its last six games, 3-3.

In the absence of All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving (shoulder) Spencer Dinwiddie has stepped into starting point guard duties, averaging 20.9 points and 6.2 assists. Dinwiddie has scored 24 points in each of the team’s last three outings.

