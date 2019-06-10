Paschall, Booth Preparing to Extend Villanova Pipeline

Villanova standouts Eric Paschall and Phil Booth just can’t seem to get away from each other.

After spending the past four years together as Wildcat teammates, the duo was featured in the same pre-draft workout with the 76ers.

“When my agent told me, ‘Yeah, Phil’s in your workout,’ I just started laughing,” Paschall said Saturday in Camden. “I can’t get away from this kid no matter what.”

With pre-draft season taking both Villanova champions on a nationwide workout circuit, Booth felt that the Sixers’ practice facility was the perfect place to reunite - just a dozen miles from their former Main Line stomping grounds.

“Of all places, we come back to Philly to work out together,” Booth said. "It’s really cool to be back on the court together, playing against each other, playing with each other.”

It’s safe to say the pair embraced the serendipitous meeting. As Paschall and Booth each said, separately:

"That's my guy."

Friends off the court, and proven competitors on it, Paschall and Booth each played integral roles in Villanova’s 2016 and 2018 championship runs.

Paschall scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds in the 2018 title win over Michigan, while Booth led the Cats in scoring with 20 points over North Carolina in the 2016 National Final.

As for the influence such elite competition played in their respective development? Booth said it best:

“I think that translates well to the next level.”

Look no further than the NBA Finals for validation of Villanova's pipeline to the pros, as former Wildcat Kyle Lowry has strung together three straight double-digit performances.

Villanova also boasts alumni in the NBA including Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVencenzo, among others.

“They try to make you the best defensive player, offensive player, they teach you how to play hard, rebound, do all the little things on the court,” Booth said of his alma mater.

Long as the pre-draft road may be, Paschall and Booth are ready to take their college experiences, and the bond they fostered, to the next level - whether somehow together again, or apart.