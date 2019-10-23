Our City, Our Pledge

Opening Night is here, the regular season upon us. After back-to-back 50-win seasons, and a summer's worth of significant, inspiring moves, the 76ers are ready to hit the hardwood for the start of what they hope will be a fruitful journey.

With goals set high, the team's talented, All-Star laden starting lineup wants to deliver on the lofty expectations surrounding them. Below, read their pledges - both personal and collective - to you, the fans.

Cheers, and here's to enjoying a successful ride.

Joel Embiid

"Being a leader, especially on the court, just do what I do best. I feel like these guys are going to look up to me, especially in tough situations, if we need a bucket throughout the season. So I’ve got to be there and provide."

Tobias Harris

"For me personally, you’re going to see somebody who’s able to go out and lead a group. That’s not every night being the highest scorer. That’s every night, making sure that our group is ready to go and that we’re ready to play. Being a leader is bigger than just on the court. It’s off the court also. Every single night that I’m out there, you’re going to see somebody that’s able to bring the group together, and just keep us in the right mind frame every game."

Ben Simmons

"To be relentless until we get where we want to be, and that’s a championship. One of the things I can do is lead by example, make sure I’m consistently staying on my game, and practicing what I preach."

Al Horford

"I pledge to come out and compete at a high level every night, fight for my teammates, and represent the City of Philadelphia in the best way that I can, every time I step on the floor."

Josh Richardson