Orlando Again Proves a Tough Stop

In the opener of a four-game road trip Friday at Amway Center, the 76ers (23-11) again experienced just how pesky the Orlando Magic (14-17) can be, falling 98-97.

The loss halted the Sixers' three-game winning streak, and marked their fourth straight defeat to Orlando on the road.

Facing the franchise for which he played a career-high 205 games at the start of his career, Tobias Harris posted 24 points (9-19 fg, 3-8 3fg). His third and final 3-pointer was one of five triples the Sixers hit in the final 90 seconds of regulation, but the flurry wasn't enough for the club to get over the hump.

Harris also chipped in with 11 rebounds to register his fourth double-double of the season. It was his first since November 13th - coincidentally enough the previous time the Sixers visited the Magic.

Joel Embiid matched Harris' totals in points and rebounds, with 24 and 11, respectively. He had a chance to win the game on a long-shot desperation heave following a Ben Simmons steal on Orlando's sideline inbounds play with 5.0 left, but the prayer fell short.

In addition to his four steals, Simmons produced 13 points, nine boards, and seven dimes, while Josh Richardson netted 15 points and six assists.

Earlier in the evening, it was a three from Embiid that gave the Sixers' their biggest lead of the night, at 62-54. The Magic, however, weren't the least bit discouraged, embarking on a 21-6 surge that vaulted them in front.

The Sixers fought back to within three points, 81-78, midway through Friday's fourth period, but Orlando answered again, this time with a 10-2 blitz that gave the Magic enough of a cushion to come out on top.

Only one other team in the NBA has been as good at home this season as the 76ers, and that would be the Miami Heat. Like the Sixers, Miami is also 13-1 on its own hardwood. The two clubs meet for the third time already this season Saturday at American Airlines Arena.