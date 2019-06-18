With Offseason Underway, Team's Stars Putting in Work

After the 76ers' playoff run came to an end, Ben Simmons vowed to quickly start getting ready for next season.

So far, he seems to be making good on his word.

Simmons, who averaged 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 7.7 assists in his second year in the NBA, has been training in Los Angeles for a few weeks now.

Following a pre-draft workout Tuesday morning at the 76ers Training Complex, General Manager Elton Brand shared some insight on what both Simmons and fellow All-Star Joel Embiid have been up to recently.

"They've been in the gym, working hard," said Brand. "The goal is to just keep the momentum, and take that into the summer. They've been executing their plans. They're still hungry."

Simmons certainly embodied that spirit the morning the Sixers returned home from a tough Game 7 loss to the Toronto Raptors in the second round.

"You have to start thinking about next year," Simmons said. "Can't get that game back, can't get that series back. For me personally, I'll take a few days, get back into the gym, prepare, set my goals, and work towards those."

A month into the offseason, he appears to be doing just that.