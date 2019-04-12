By The Numbers | Regular Season Recap

With the playoffs only a day away, we’ll take one final opportunity to do some reflecting on the 76ers’ regular season statistical performance.

On the most basic of levels, finishing with the third-best winning percentage in the Eastern Conference, and the NBA’s seventh-highest winning percentage overall, are no small feats.

What were the leading factors that contributed to the club’s on-court success?

Check out the collection of final collective and individual rankings from the regular season to see the areas in which the Sixers excelled, and placed among the league’s best.

Team Stats

Offense

• #8 – 111.5 offensive rating

• #4 – 115.2 points per game

• #11 – 2.6 net rating

• #3 – 64.8 assist %

• #4 – 26.1 assists / 100 possessions

• #3 – 316.9 passes made per game

• T#7 – 47.1 field goal %

• #8 – 53.2 effective field goal %

• #6 – 57.4 true shooting %

• #8 – 102.64 pace

• #2 – 1,742 free throws made

• #2 – 2,258 free throws attempted

• #2 – 18.4 percent of points free throws

• T#8 – 35.9 3-point field goal %

• #1 – 93.7 percent of 3-point field goals made assisted

• #8 – 13.7 2nd chance points / 100 possessions

• #10 – 14.5 fastbreak points / 100 possessions

• T#9 – 21.4 transition points per game

• #3 – 9.2 post up points per game

• T#2 – 12.8 points off cuts per game

• #8 – 28.4 catch-and-shoot points per game

• #9 – 25.4 paint touches per game

• #10 – 22.2 paint touch points per game

Defense

• T#13 – 108.9 defensive rating

• #10 – 45.5 opponent field goal %

• #4 – 34.2 opponent 3-point field goal %

• T#3 – 10.0 opponent 3-point field goals made / 100 possessions

• #7 – 74.1 defensive rebounding %

• #4 – 51.7 rebounding %

• T#4 – 35.7 defensive rebounds / 100 possessions

• #5 – 46.2 rebounds / 100 possessions

• #6 – 11.9 opponent 2nd chance points / 100 possessions

• T#8 – 59.7 defensive field goal % at the rim

Miscellaneous

• #2 - 30 clutch wins

Individual Stats

Jimmy Butler

• #3 – 2.7 steals per 48 minutes

• T#9 – 123 steals

• T#9 – 3.0 deflections per game

Joel Embiid

• #4 – 27.5 points per game

• #2 – 522 free throws made

• #3 – 649 free throws attempted

• #2 – 13.6 rebounds per game

• #5 – 711 defensive rebounds

• #5 – 2.7 blocks per 48 minutes

• #10 – 122 blocks

• #3 – 19.6 player impact estimate

• #2 – 32.4 usage %

• #5 – 29.2 defensive rebound %

• #6 – 19.1 rebound %

• #9 – 4.0 screen assists per game

• #8 – 10.5 contested twos per game

• T#8 – 13.2 contested shots per game

• #6 – 8.0 box outs per game

• #4 – 58 double-doubles

Boban Marjanović

• T#4 – 19.2 contested shots per 36

JJ Redick

• #7 – 240 3-point field goals made

• #5 – 89.4 free throw %

Ben Simmons

• #9 – 2,700 minutes

• T#5 – 7.7 assists per game

• #3 – 610 assists

• #7 – 34.1 assist %

• #8 – 214 deflections

• T#4 – 1.7 loose balls recovered per game

• #3 – 135 loose balls recovered

• T#10 – 42 double-doubles

• #3 – 10 triple-doubles