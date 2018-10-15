Notebook | In Advance of Season, an Auspicious Outlook

Embiid Embracing Leadership

As Joel Embiid sits on the cusp of a campaign for which he has set a highly aspirational agenda, one of his primary goals is to assume an even stronger presence inside the 76ers’ locker room.

By just about every indicator, the 7-foot All-Star’s preseason was full of promise. He scored with ease (especially on the interior), provided a game-changing defensive presence, and is in as good shape as he’s been since turning pro.

On top of all that, Embiid appeared to lead with a louder voice.

“That’s my job,” he said, following Saturday’s practice at the Sixers’ training complex.

Nothing reinforced this notion more to the 24-year old than the way last season ended - a five-game second-round playoff defeat to the very team the Sixers face Tuesday in their opener, the Boston Celtics.

“Going into the summer, I kind of put that loss against the Celtics on me. I felt like I didn’t do enough,” said Embiid, who paced all NBA players in total points in the preseason, with 92.

So, over the summer, Embiid did his best to transform disappointment into improvement, not only in respect to his skill set, but leadership, too.

“That’s my job as whatever you want to call me for this franchise,” Embiid said. “That’s my job to be a leader. That’s what Coach [Brett Brown] says, and that’s what the front office wants me to do, so that’s my job.”

One he seems to be taking very seriously.

Brown Thinks Team Will be Good, for a While

Will the Sixers be better this year than they were last year?

The question, posed to Brett Brown Saturday in Camden, wasn’t an entirely surprising one, given timing and context.

There the team was, just days away from opening an anticipated season against archival Boston.

The Sixers enjoyed a breakout 52-win performance in 2017-18. Then, during the summer, the front office acquired smart additions, while players worked hard to make individual and collective progress.

But, now that the regular season is upon them, will the Sixers actually be able to combine all of these elements, and go farther?

Here’s what their head coach had to say on the matter:

“I think our future is amazing. I see a progressive growth. I think we’ve got a chance to be good for a decade, I think we have a chance to be good for a long time, and that’s what excites me the most.”

How quickly several key factors come together - things like Markelle Fultz’s fit, the evolution of Ben Simmons’ and Joel Embiid’s games, and the team’s subbing patterns - will likely dictate the type of start the Sixers have.

Brown is confident the Sixers will find their way this season, and beyond, his long view made even more bullish by the organization’s talented core, cap space, infrastructure, and ownership.

“We’ve lived an interesting life, haven’t we?,” said Brown, referring to the first five years of his tenure. So here we are. We’re still on the path that we talked about when they hired me. To everybody's credit, nobody’s really blinked. The future is what i get most excited about, and here we go.”

Simmons’ Work Ethic Standing Out

How much can a player be measured by the time he reports to duty each day?

Apparently, a good amount, in the eyes of Brett Brown.

Coming off the third Rookie of the Year season in Sixers history, Ben Simmons has shown no signs of complacency.

Brown points to the Australian’s work ethic as evidence.

“Let’s start with the fact that I get here really early,” Brown said Saturday in Camden. “I’m always the first person in this building. Not too far after me, Ben Simmons is coming through the door. That has been a repetitive few month thing now. That is a statement.”

Simmons speaks often about wanting to be great. The pursuit is reflected by his routine.

“We all know that actions speak most times far greater, far louder than words,” said Brown. “I think that [Simmons] is really embracing how to become a pro, how to put in time. He understands what the marketplace says about his deficiencies. He’s prideful, he wants to fix that. I think his leadership, and especially his attention to defense, are the areas I’ve seen grow.”

Most telling to Brown, however, has been how hard Simmons has worked.

“I’m really just very proud of him and very excited to watch him grow and help him grow.”