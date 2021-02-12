Next Stop: Phoenix

The 76ers (18-8) are in Phoenix for the third game in their four-game road trip through the Western Conference.

The team will be looking to bounce back from a tough 118-114 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday night in the final seconds.

Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 35 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocks, shooting 13-for-25 from the field.

Ben Simmons added 23 points on nearly-perfect 10-for-12 shooting, plus 11 rebounds, nine assists, a steal, and a block.

Simmons was also tasked with defending Damian Lillard, who is currently averaging 29.4 points per game (3rd in NBA). Simmons held Lillard to shoot just 6-for-21 from the field.

“I was just trying to be physical down the stretch, guard my guy, and try and make plays,” Simmons said.

Simmons continues to lead the league in deflections per game (4.0), loose balls recovered per game (1.6), and is sixth in the NBA in steals per game (1.7).

“I take pride in guarding the best player on the floor every night,” Simmons said. “I feel like I’m the best defender in the NBA.”

Embiid says the team’s next steps are simple - find their stride early in Phoenix, and maintain intensity throughout:

“We’ve got to lock in all game,” Embiid said following the loss. “We didn’t set the tone from the beginning of the game. We’ve just got to focus on 48 minutes.”

Saturday’s matinee matchup tips at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Suns (15-9) are on a hot streak, winning their last four straight, most recently including a narrow 125-124 victory over the Bucks Wednesday.

Devin Booker led the way for the Suns in the win, finishing with 30 points, six rebounds, and three assists, shooting 11-for-21 from the field.

Booker leads the Suns in scoring this season, averaging 23.8 points per game, while newcomer Chris Paul is averaging a Suns’ second-best 16.9 points per game, plus leading the team in sharing (8.1 apg).

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBA TV

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic