Next Stop, Dallas

Scene Setter:

The 76ers (49-27) will be in pursuit of their third consecutive win Monday at Dallas, facing the Mavericks (30-46) for the second and final time.

Six regular season games remain for the Sixers, which occupy the third seed in the East.

The team is coming off a strong performance Saturday in Minneapolis, topping the Timberwolves, 118-109.

Jonah Bolden came through huge in the absence of Joel Embiid (load management), and finished with a career-high 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and three blocks.

“He really can disrupt things,” Brett Brown said. “If there’s a favorable matchup, I think he’s shown enough where you could go to him in the playoffs -- which is quite a statement as a rookie.”

Bolden is expected to start in Embiid’s place for the second consecutive game Monday.

In their last meeting with the Mavericks on Jan. 5, the Sixers notched a 106-100 victory. Ben Simmons produced a commanding 20-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist triple-double in that contest.

He flirted with this 11th triple-double of the season against the Timberwolves, manufacturing 20 points, 11 boards, and nine dimes.

“I think we’re all getting to that point where we’re all locking in,” Simmons said at Monday’s shootaround.

James Ennis III will start against Dallas, replacing Jimmy Butler (back tightness). Ennis III last started for Butler Mar. 12 against Cleveland. He posted 12 points, seven rebounds, and two assists.

Opponent Outlook:

The Mavericks got off to a hotter than expected start this season behind rookie phenom Luka Doncic, (21.1 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 5.9 apg) but have faded significantly since the trade deadline. On a high note, Dallas bested Oklahoma City Sunday, 106-103, even without Doncic (right thigh contusion), who remains doubtful for Monday’s matchup with the Sixers. Dirk Nowitzki grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds against the Thunder.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports MyTeams app