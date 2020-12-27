Next Road Test in Cleveland

It’s a week of firsts for the 76ers (2-0) - first game, first road game (both wins), and now, the team will look to close its first back-to-back of the season on a high note.

After a balanced, 109-89 win at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, the team will look for its second win in as many days Sunday in Cleveland.

In Saturday’s outing, five Sixers finished in double figures, led by Joel Embiid’s 27 points and 10 rebounds. Tobias Harris and Seth Curry added 17 points apiece, while Ben Simmons impressed on both ends (15 pts, 9 reb, 6 ast, 2 blk, 1 stl).

Simmons flexed his defensive skills containing R.J. Barrett, who was held to just 2-for-15 from the floor.

“Ben has got so many skills,” Doc Rivers said postgame. “Defensively, he was terrific. He used his size, he used his length, his instincts are unbelievable.”

Saturday’s win was a historic one for Rivers too, becoming the 10th winningest coach in NBA history with his 945th regular-season win.

The team took good care of the ball, limiting itself to 12 turnovers - an area Embiid has worked hard on in the offseason. Embiid added that he feels more comfortable in the team’s new offensive system.

“It’s making me comfortable - If you want to double [me], I dare you,” Embiid said postgame. “We’re going to knock down those shots. If you let me play one-on-one, it’s either a bucket or a foul.”

The Sixer bench showed up once again too - led by Shake Milton’s 10 points (4-8 FG) and Dwight Howard’s nine points and six rebounds (4-7 FG).

The team shared 20 assists on their 41 field goals, and while they shot 46.6% from the floor, Rivers was impressed by the overall quality of shots the team was able to attempt:

“Overall, I was very happy. I was thrilled with the first unit’s offense. I thought they moved the ball, they played together, and they made each other better tonight. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Simmons felt the quality movement too, to say the least:

“At one point, we felt like the Harlem Globetrotters,” Simmons said with a laugh postgame. “We were passing the ball so much, so much movement.”

The team will look to keep a good thing going Sunday, facing the Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Cavaliers (2-0) are also facing the second half of a back-to-back Sunday, after visiting the Pistons Saturday for a double-overtime, 128-119 win.

Andre Drummond led the charge for the Cavs Saturday, finishing with a 23-point, 16-rebound double-double. Kevin Love contributed 15 points and nine boards.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic