Visit to Warriors Marks Next Road Test

Scene Setter

East Coast 76ers fans will be up late Thursday — but this one could be well worth Friday’s yawns.

The Sixers (33-18) will play perhaps the toughest road game of them all: visiting the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors (36-14) at Oracle Arena.

The Warriors will be riding a winning streak of 11 straight.

The Sixers, meanwhile, are coming off a strong win Tuesday in Los Angeles, beating the Lakers, 121-105.

The contest saw the return of Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid, and Wilson Chandler after the trio missed last Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

Butler showed no signs of rust Tuesday, despite being out the Sixers’ three previous games (right wrist). He recorded 20 points, five boards, six assists, and five steals.

Always strong in L.A., Embiid collected 28 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists, while Ben Simmons scored 19 points, to go with eight rebounds and six dimes.

The Sixers have out-assisted their last seven opponents, and now average the second-most assists in the league (27.6 apg). They trail only the Warriors (29.3 apg) in this category; however, the Sixers (66.6%) are slightly ahead of Golden State (66.2%) for the league lead in assist percentage.

“I think we’re making inroads in significant ways. We’ve got a long way to go—it will be completely tested tonight,” Brett Brown said Thursday.

DeMarcus Cousins made his Warriors debut Jan. 18 after sitting out the bulk of 2018 with an Achilles injury. Cousins has averaged 15.2 points and seven rebounds in his first five games back, and will make his Oracle Arena debut Thursday night.

“He’s as skilled as any big man in the league and has been for many years,” Brett Brown said of Cousins. “To add an NBA All-Star into a slot that they really didn’t have, makes [the Warriors] incredibly dangerous and incredibly whole.”

Thursday’s contest will mark just the second time that big men Embiid and Cousins will meet head to head. Cousins last faced the Sixers while playing for the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 26 2016.

Opponent Outlook

Led by sharp-shooters Stephen Curry (29.3 ppg) and Kevin Durant (27.2 ppg), the Warriors lead the league in offense (119.1 ppg, 115.9 offrtg) and field goal percentage (49.1). The team’s 11-game winning streak is the longest in the NBA.

Follow Along

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: TNT / NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports MyTeams app