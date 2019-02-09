New Starting Group Steps Up to Finish Off Denver

At the Buzzer:

There might be a new Big 5 on the rise in the NBA.

In their post-trade deadline debut, the new-look 76ers (35-20) took down the Denver Nuggets (37-18) at The Center, 117-110.

Each of the Sixers’ starters finished in double-digits, helping the team snap a two-game skid.

JJ Redick headlined the stat sheet with 34 points, including 18 in the first half – but it was the entire starting five - Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler, and Tobias Harris, too - that came together for a triumphant finish.

“We have a lot of options, a lot of versatility,” said Redick, who delivered a season-high scoring performance after missing the last two games. “You saw a glimpse of it down the stretch tonight.”

In his first game in a Sixers’ jersey, Harris finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and a big smile.

“It was a great game, I feel amazing,” Harris said. “In all seriousness, you couldn’t ask for any better.”

Harris said that although he knew what to expect joining a new team, it was the fans and atmosphere in South Philadelphia that made his night unforgettable.

“He’s a good person, he’s selfless, he’s trying to do the right thing,” Brett Brown said of his new player. “You could see why people think he’s an All-Star.”

After sitting out the Sixers’ 126-110 loss at Denver less than two weeks prior, Butler scored 22 points, going a perfect 14-14 from the foul line. He also grabbed seven rebounds and dropped five dimes.

All-Stars Embiid and Simmons contributed solid performances, as Embiid collected 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Simmons recorded 12 points, four rebounds, and six assists.

“I think that we all feel the responsibility that we have to take this situation… and maximize it,” Brown said.

His group went out and did just that.

@Sixers Social:

The first of what will hopefully be many in a Sixers uniform.

Up Next:

The Los Angeles Lakers will play their first and only regular season game Sunday at The Center. LeBron James (27.0 ppg, 8.5 rpg) returned to the line-up on Jan. 31 after missing over a month with a groin injury. The Sixers won the first meeting between the two teams 121-105 in Los Angeles Jan. 29.