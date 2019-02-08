With New Faces in Fold, a Chance to Build on Success

Scene Setter:

“The goal was to seize the moment,” 76ers General Manager Elton Brand said Friday, the morning after the 2019 trade deadline.

And seize it he did.

In the days between hosting the Toronto Raptors Tuesday and the Denver Nuggets (37-17) Friday, Brand and company executed four trades, ushering in five new faces to the Sixers’ roster.

Headlining the new group is Tobias Harris, November’s Western Conference Player of the Month, who had averaged 20.9 points per game on 49.6 percent shooting this season as a member of the LA Clippers.

Boban Marjanović and Mike Scott accompanied Harris in the Clippers trade. Jonathon Simmons joined the Sixers from the Orlando Magic, and James Ennis III came to the squad from the Houston Rockets.

Brand says one thing ties together all of the Sixers’ players, old and new - a desire to succeed.

“I think their goal of wanting to win, and win big, at this point in their career will help speed that up,” Brand said. “Now it’s a shot to win. Now we have a team. They’re excited about that. So, you may have to sacrifice here, but the ultimate goal is winning.”

That winning mission continues against the Nuggets, and followed by meetings with the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, and Boston Celtics next Tuesday.

The Sixers faced the Nuggets less than two weeks ago, losing 126-110 in the absence of Joel Embiid (rest), Jimmy Butler (wrist), and Wilson Chandler (quad).

In that contest, Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 32 points, 18 rebounds, and 10 assists. JJ Redick paced the Sixers with 22 points.

Embiid says he’s been looking forward to facing off with fellow big man Jokic, and Friday’s game could offer that opportunity, should Embiid play (questionable – gastroenteritis).

Friday marks the second and final time these teams will meet in the regular season.

Opponent Outlook:

The Nuggets hold the second spot in the Western Conference after losing two in a row on the road against the Detroit Pistons Monday, 129-103, and Brooklyn Nets Wednesday, 135-130. All-Star Jokic boasts team-highs in points (20.2), rebounds (10.5), assists (7.7) and steals (1.4).

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: ESPN / NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports MyTeams app