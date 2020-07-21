NBC Sports Philadelphia to Televise All Scrimmages, Seeding Games

NBC Sports Philadelphia today announced the Philadelphia 76ers broadcast schedule. All games will air on either NBC Sports Philadelphia or NBC Sports Philadelphia+, the MyTeams app and nbcsportsphiladelphia.com.

The full schedule can be found here: NBC Sports Philadelphia Broadcast Schedule

NBC Sports Philadelphia will also produce Pregame Live and Postgame Live for all 76ers games throughout the season.

In addition to the games, fans can find exclusive articles, podcasts, videos and feature stories on their favorite teams 24/7 on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com and the MyTeams app.

Saturday, August 1

76ers at Indiana Pacers — 7:00 p.m., NBCSP

Monday, August 3

76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs — 8:00 p.m., NBCSP

Wednesday, August 5

76ers at Washington Wizards — 4:00 p.m., NBCSP

Friday, August 7

76ers vs. Orlando Magic — 6:30 p.m., NBCSP+

Sunday, August 9

76ers at Toronto Raptors — 6:30 p.m., NBCSP

Tuesday, August 11

76ers vs. Phoenix Suns — 4:30 p.m., NBCSP

Wednesday, August 12

76ers at Portland Trail Blazers — 6:30 p.m., NBCSP+

Friday, August 14

76ers vs. Houston Rockets — Time TBD, NBCSP

The following 76ers' exhibition games will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, the MyTeams app and on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com.

Friday, July 24 – 3:30 pm vs. Memphis on NBCSP

Sunday, July 26 – 12:00 pm at Oklahoma City on NBCSP+

Tuesday, July 28 – 8:30 pm vs. Dallas on NBCSP+