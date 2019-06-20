NBA Draft 2019 | The Details

Who:

The Philadelphia 76ers, and the new Philadelphia 76ers.

What:

In the 2019 NBA Draft, the Sixers are scheduled to select picks 24, 33, 34, 42, and 54. The potential for five picks yields major implications for the roster, which General Manager Elton Brand said he hopes will grow immediately following the Draft:

“Five picks, a lot of options. We definitely are looking for players that could compete for a spot to be in our top eight right now,” Brand said.

With four of the five picks falling in the second round, Brand said the team will look to satisfy its immediate and long-term goals.

“If there’s a talent proposition, that’s just off the charts, we’re going to look at that too,” Brand said. “That’s why having five picks is great, having those options.”

Where:

If you can’t make it to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the Sixers will host their own NBA Draft Live segments featured on sixers.com, the Sixers App, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

The Sixers’ NBA Draft Live segments will offer live updates and analysis from Brian Seltzer, Tom McGinnis, members of the Sixers’ staff, and members of the Philadelphia media.

When:

The NBA Draft will air at 7:30 p.m. ET live on ESPN.

Why:

As the Sixers continue to pursue a championship, the team will look for growth through the draft to help achieve that goal.

"We are close. My goal this summer is to get better." As the @NBADraft nears, Elton Brand talks about the team's offseason goals. #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/47AZOZlTyC — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 18, 2019

After months of careful scouting work in the front office, traveling the country and scouring through film, and weeks of pre-draft workouts at the Complex, the diligent preparation all culminates on draft night.

No days off pic.twitter.com/3DJ466jQhO — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 8, 2019