Monroe Brings Proven Presence to Frontcourt

After signing with the 76ers (50-30) on Thursday, Greg Monroe played his first minutes for the squad this past Saturday in a 116-96 win over the Chicago Bulls.

In 10 minutes of action, Monroe posted nine points, two rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

“Definitely felt good to be back out there,” said Monroe, who earlier this season had stints with Atlantic Division rivals the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics. “I’m ready whenever my number is called.”

Monroe played his college ball at Georgetown, before getting drafted seventh overall in 2010 by the Detroit Pistons. He spent the first five seasons of his career with Detroit.

Brett Brown was pleased with Monroe’s ability to fit in and produce instantly.

“I thought he looked good,” Brown said Saturday. “He had some good post plays, made a jump shot. I think he’s always been an excellent passer, and I feel like he came in and gave us some good minutes and reminded me of what his skill set is.”

Ben Simmons sung the 6-foot-11 big man’s praises as well.

“He’s a great post player, so we expect that from a guy like that. I know that he’s a physical asset that we can use,” Simmons said.

Monroe has appeared in the playoffs in each of the last two seasons -- in 2017 with the Milwaukee Bucks and in 2018 with the Celtics. Now, poised for his third consecutive playoff run, Monroe understands the opportunity lying just ahead.